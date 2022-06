DUBLIN – Funded by the State of Ohio through the Department of Higher Education and operated as a program of The Ohio Academy of Science, Believe in Ohio is a Student STEM Innovation and Entrepreneurship Scholarship Program that prepares Ohio’s future workforce to meet the demands of a rapidly changing labor market and the innovation economy. The program emphasizes the importance of applying STEM and innovation to solve problems, and how to create solutions by developing marketplace opportunities through research and technological design.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO