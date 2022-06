BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have identified the man who they say fired multiple gunshot rounds in Burlington’s City Hall Park back in April. Police say Jacob Cook, 28, displayed a gun in the park on the morning of April 15th. Police say during the incident, the Burlington man moved into the alleyway between the park and the BCA center, on Church Street and raised his gun into the air, firing multiple rounds. Nobody was hit.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO