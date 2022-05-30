ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year-old Florida student arrested after threatening to shoot up school

By Associated Press, Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
13-year-old suspect in custody after deputy shot during burglary call in Louisiana The deputy was shot while he and another deputy wrestled the teenager to the ground. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 10-year-old Florida fifth grade student has been arrested after making a school threat, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators learned of the threats made by the boy on Saturday and arrested him, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a social media post.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” the sheriff said.

An 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday and opened fire on a fourth grade classroom, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Marceno said that making sure “our children are safe is paramount.”

According to the sheriff, investigators learned of a threatening text message sent by the boy, who attends Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, which is near Fort Myers on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

“We will have law and order in our schools! My team didn’t hesitate one second…NOT ONE SECOND, to investigate this threat,” Marceno said.

He said the school threat enforcement team was notified and began analyzing the threat. Detectives then interviewed the boy and developed probable cause for his arrest.

The boy was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” the sheriff said.

In a YouTube video, the sheriff’s office showed a deputy walking the boy to a squad car. The Associated Press is not identifying the child because of his age.

Sheriff’s officials did not say whether the boy is in a juvenile facility or was released to his parents.

