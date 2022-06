California’s relentless drought and quickly-melting mountain snow mean that the state has the right conditions for yet another summer of intense wildfires. A dismal snowpack in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a dry beginning to 2022, a trend of record-breaking heat waves and an earlier snowmelt are all setting the stage for an early wildfire season that promises to bring large, explosive infernos, experts say.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO