Thousands without power in Edmonds Monday morning

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County will host its annual Celebration 5K event on Saturday, June 11, at Willis Tucker Park in Everett. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls and gender-expansive youth in third to eighth grade. During the eight-week program, kids participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
