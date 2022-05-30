ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thousands without power in Edmonds Monday morning

By Bob Sears
By Bob Sears
 3 days ago

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers in Edmonds lost power for a few...

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 4

My Clallam County

Fallen tree cuts power to 120 PA customers, snarls traffic

PORT ANGELES – About 120 Port Angeles utility customers lost power Thursday morning when a tree toppled from the steep embankment along Marine Drive and took out the power lines. Traffic was snarled downtown and the Tumwater Truck Route was closed as a result, from about 11:00 until the...
PORT ANGELES, WA
whatcom-news.com

All departments of Whatcom County government hit by phone outage

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with Whatcom County government report today, Wednesday, June 1st, as of 7:30am, they are unable to receive phone calls at their administrative offices. Whatcom County Information Technology staff are working to resolve the situation which appears to effect calls received by the County’s telephone...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 1, 2022

LYNDEN — From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Lynden resident and longtime educator Ron Polinder will sign copies of his book Establish the Work of Our Hands at Village Books, 430 Front St, Lynden. According to Troy Luginbill, store manager of the Lynden Village Books, Polinder...
LYNDEN, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Girls on Run Snohomish County hosting 5K event June 11

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County will host its annual Celebration 5K event on Saturday, June 11, at Willis Tucker Park in Everett. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls and gender-expansive youth in third to eighth grade. During the eight-week program, kids participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edmonds
The Stranger

Amazon Employees "Die" at Company Pride Kickoff, The City Owes Us Parking Violators Money, and Vegan Jewish Deli Coming to Capitol Hill

I love incompetence: Seattle will void seven months of parking tickets after failing to give parking cops the proper authority to write citations following the City's attempt to “defund” the Seattle Police Department by off-loading parking enforcement to Seattle Department of Transportation. This adds up to about 100,000 cancelled tickets and another 100,000 paid tickets that the City will refund at a cost of up to $5 million.
SEATTLE, WA
wsmag.net

Silverdale — The True Center of Kitsap County

Silverdale is one of the fastest growing areas in Kitsap County, with a population of around 25,000 and growing each day. This community has been known for many years as the retail center of the county because of the Kitsap Mall, which opened in 1985 and shifted the retail core of Kitsap from downtown Bremerton to Silverdale.
knkx.org

Six months into Tacoma’s guaranteed income pilot, a participant describes its impact

When Stephanie Bartella, 46, saw the news on Facebook that the City of Tacoma would be piloting a guaranteed income program, it seemed too good to be true. "I thought 'Oh, this will never happen to me,'" Bartella said. But the single mom of four decided to apply anyway, and she was randomly selected to join the Growing Resilience In Tacoma, or GRIT, program.
ifiberone.com

Flash flood watch issued ahead of possible thunderstorms in north-central WA

WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Thursday across portions of north-central Washington. The flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through late Thursday night for Chelan, Douglas, Ferry and Okanogan counties. Thunderstorms are expected over north-central Washington Thursday afternoon...
CHELAN, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Under the weather: Meteorological summer is here—but the rain remains

As of June 1, we have officially reached meteorological summer and, if anyone was wondering, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. With the exception of a few outliers, our spring felt more like fall, with cooler than average temperatures and what seemed like unrelenting wet weather. Take a look at the graphic below, which shows the number of 70-degree days at Paine Field during each meteorological spring since 1999.
LYNNWOOD, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine city manager Michael Jones resigns

City manager Michael Jones resigned on June 1 after 15 years working for the city of Blaine, nearly four of which were as city manager. Jones will start a position as county administrator for Island County, which includes Whidbey and Camano islands. “It has been an honor to serve as...
BLAINE, WA
My Clallam County

PA Fire and Clallam 2 rope crews rescue man in ravine

PORT ANGELES – Port Angeles Fire Department personnel had to use rope equipment to rescue a man Tuesday evening who had fallen down the embankment at the dead end of 12th Street east of the Tumwater Truck Route. A man in his 60s had tumbled about 125 feet down...
PORT ANGELES, WA
365traveler.com

18 FANTASTIC DAY TRIPS FROM SEATTLE YOU’LL LOVE

Seattle is known as the Emerald City, and it’s one of the finest gems in the U.S. Downtown Seattle has a vibrant nightlife and the city has a booming economy, but sometimes all that hustle makes you want to escape for a day. Lucky for you, we’ve got a list of fantastic day trips from Seattle that is just the ticket for an escape from the city grind.
pnwag.net

Avian Influenza Confirmed In Snohomish County

Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to make its way through Washington. The latest detection was confirmed Friday, in a backyard flock in Snohomish County. The Washington State Department of Agriculture is responding to the outbreak and urging flock owners to devote all efforts to protecting uninfected flocks, especially keeping domestic flocks isolated from wild waterfowl.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

