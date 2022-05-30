Thousands without power in Edmonds Monday morning

As of June 1, we have officially reached meteorological summer and, if anyone was wondering, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. With the exception of a few outliers, our spring felt more like fall, with cooler than average temperatures and what seemed like unrelenting wet weather. Take a look at the graphic below, which shows the number of 70-degree days at Paine Field during each meteorological spring since 1999.

