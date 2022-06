DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside.

