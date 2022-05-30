ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remembering ‘The Gift They Have Given to Us All’

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crowd gathered this morning in the courthouse square for Leesburg’s annual Memorial Day Observance where Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford urged them to never forget the sacrifices of those who have died in military service to the nation. “This day, like no other holiday reminds us of...

loudounnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudounnow.com

Leesburg’s Downtown Post Office Dedicated to WWII Vet, Community Advocate

U.S. Rep Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) and Leesburg Postmaster Timothy Lloyd today formally rededicated the Downtown Station post office as the Norman Duncan Building. The action was approved by Congress in December 2020 to honor the World War II veteran and longtime Loudoun County community advocate who died in 2019 at age 100 , but the renaming was delayed by the pandemic.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Dennis B. Boykin IV, Leesburg

Editor: It seems that lately everything is political, but at the Veterans of Foreign Wars we strive to avoid that as best we can. Our mission is to support veterans, their families, and (most importantly) the families of the fallen, and for those of you who contribute to our efforts, we thank you.
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

HealthWorks’ Jameson Prepares to Step Down

A giant of the nonprofit community in Loudoun and the region is getting ready to step down from the organization she helped build. Carol Jameson is the CEO of HealthWorks for Northern Virginia, an organization she helped assemble 10 years ago, providing a range of medical care at locations in Loudoun, Herndon and Reston with several more locations on the way in Sterling, Chantilly and Fairfax.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Runners Join in Memorial Day Salute to the Troops

More than 400 runners got up early on Memorial Day to participate in the annual Salute to the Troops 5K/10K in Ashburn. This year’s event raised money to support the Boulder Crest Foundation in Bluemont, which operates retreats to help veterans and first responders overcome trauma and stress. Aaron...
ASHBURN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Americans#Army
loudounnow.com

Letter: Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn

Editor: Last year the commonwealth elected the most diverse trio to ever lead Virginia. Not much was made of their diversity because they were all extremely qualified candidates, and its long past time to begin to judge people on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.
ASHBURN, VA
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Celebrates Groundbreaking for Adam’s Bike Park

Members of the Purcellville community gathered on a grass lot at the base of the town’s Maple Avenue water tower Wednesday evening to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new bike park and celebrate the birthday of its namesake Adam Caudill. The project is spearheaded by Adam’s mother, Michelle, as...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Interfaith Leaders Hold Vigil for Uvalde

Leaders in Loudoun’s faith community organized a small vigil Tuesday morning outside the Loudoun County Public Schools administration building in Broadlands to demonstrate support for the victims of gun violence in schools, most recently in Uvalde, TX where an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school with a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle.
loudounnow.com

Letter: Andrea Weiskopf, Ashburn

Editor: I lowered my hat and my eyes as I passed the state trooper. I didn’t have the time or the bail money to be arrested. Such is life on Virginia’s Most Wanted list. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first executive order—released only hours after his inauguration on Jan. 15—forbade the teaching of divisive subjects. On Jan. 21, a news release announced the email tip line for parents to report violations of their children’s fundamental rights due to inherently divisive practices in schools. On Jan. 24, he assured listeners of his radio interview that such violations would be cataloged and rooted out. Then, two days later, I became an outlaw.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Samuel A. Finz, Purcellville

Editor: As a former town manager for Lovettsville, I want to share with readers the reason for the lack of a second to a motion regarding a proclamation. In your article on last week’s Pride Month proclamation request, you wrote, “Other supporters of the resolution who gathered in the meeting room said the council’s inaction was an exhibit of bigotry and cowardice”
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

Public Briefings Offered on Lovettsville’s Oktoberfest Plans

Town volunteers are gearing up to for a full-scale return of the annual Oktoberfest celebration Sept. 23-24. Planners will host two community meet and greet sessions, June 6 and June 7 at Town Hall to present their event timeline, musical lineup, public safety plan, and list of street closures among other details. They will have a presentation on how businesses, individuals, and community volunteer groups can become involved. There also will be representatives from Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services on hand to showcase the new Lovettsville Community Park.
LOVETTSVILLE, VA
loudounnow.com

All Ages Read Together Graduates First High School Seniors

About 15 years ago, a group of preschool-aged kids and senior citizens got together to share a love of reading. This year, the first group of those kids are graduating high school, with a jump start and a life-long love of reading dating back to their time in All Ages Read Together.
STERLING, VA
loudounnow.com

Nominations Sought for Signatures of Loudoun

The Loudoun County Design Cabinet is seeking nominations from architects, builders, and the design community for the 2022 Signatures of Loudoun Awards program. The awards recognize buildings and public spaces that reflect outstanding design, renovation, adaptive reuse and visually groundbreaking projects throughout the county. The Design Cabinet considers nominations for awards in eight categories: details; familiar, for exceptional attention given to a project’s surroundings; infrastructure; interiors; makeovers, for historic renovation and adaptive reuse projects that preserve a piece of Loudoun’s history; pace setters, for recent visually groundbreaking projects; public spaces; and legends, for projects or places that have stood the test of time” over 25 years or more.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg’s SimplyBe Wins National SourceAmerica Award

Leesburg’s SimpleBe Coffee has been awarded a national SourceAmerica 2022 Achievement Award for their work to offer employment for people with disabilities. SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of nonprofit agencies that hire people with disabilities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SimplyBe contracted with ECHO,...
LEESBURG, VA
WTOP

Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Doug Gansler releases Safe Maryland plan to tackle rising crime

Former Maryland Attorney General and current Democratic candidate for governor Doug Gansler released a detailed plan to address surging crime in the state at a news conference in Baltimore yesterday. Called "Safe Maryland," the 21-point plan provides a framework for Gansler's stated goal of "bringing crime down and justice up." The City of Baltimore is the state's most crime-afflicted jurisdiction, but the plan would also bring policies and resources to bear in the suburban counties around D.C. "Carjackings and other crimes are on the rise in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties," the plan's introduction notes.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
loudounnow.com

Rivana Developers Hope for County Approvals by End of Year￼

The developers of Rivana at Innovation Station, a massive new development at the Rt. 28/Dulles Toll Road interchange by Metro’s Innovation Station, hope to clear Loudoun County zoning approvals by the end of the year. The project was first announced—with county supervisors already voicing their support before the first...
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Supervisors Debate Future of Data Center Developments

Members of the Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Land Use Committee are holding a months-long discussion on where data centers should—and should not—go in Loudoun, as the industry looks to push into new territory. While an important part of Loudoun’s tax base—so large, in fact, that the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Maryland

Just 20 minutes north of downtown Baltimore, there is a small town called Cockeysville, one of Maryland's best places to live. The city is home to 21,000 people, none of them wealthier than Jim Davis. The city's median household income doesn't exceed $65,420, and the median property value is about $333,000. However, Jim Davis won't know it.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy