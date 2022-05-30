Remembering ‘The Gift They Have Given to Us All’

Editor: I lowered my hat and my eyes as I passed the state trooper. I didn’t have the time or the bail money to be arrested. Such is life on Virginia’s Most Wanted list. Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first executive order—released only hours after his inauguration on Jan. 15—forbade the teaching of divisive subjects. On Jan. 21, a news release announced the email tip line for parents to report violations of their children’s fundamental rights due to inherently divisive practices in schools. On Jan. 24, he assured listeners of his radio interview that such violations would be cataloged and rooted out. Then, two days later, I became an outlaw.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO