PRESS RELASE – On 5/30/22, a traffic stop was conducted on a black Ford, with the driver being identified as 41 year-old Jennifer Spire, 709 Mill St., Montpelier, OH. She was subsequently arrested for possession of various illegal drugs, to include cocaine and meth. This case is still under investigation and Spire will be referred to the Williams Co. Prosecutor’s Office for indictment.

MONTPELIER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO