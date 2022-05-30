Dodgers look to stay hot vs. Pirates

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Al Horford scored 26 points and Jalen Brown added 24 as the Boston Celtics steamrolled the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter to come away with a 120-108 victory Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.The Warriors had a 92-80 lead heading into the fourth quarter when defensive lapses and crucial turnovers from Jordan Poole and Draymond Green unraveled Golden State's offense and fueled Boston's rally.The Celtics made its first seven tries from long distance in the fourth and wound up 9 of 12 beyond the arc over the final 12 minutes as almost everybody got involved in the 3-point flurry. Jayson Tatum was the lone Boston regular who struggled offensively, finishing 3 for 17. Steph Curry was outstanding all night, but it wasn't enough. He hit on a Finals record six 3-pointers in the first quarter and ended the night with 34 points.Otto Porter Jr. added 12 off the bench, but it was the lack of offense from Poole and Klay Thompson that let the Warriors down. They were a combined 8-of-21.Developing. Will be updated

