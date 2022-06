JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Parts of our region are now back in the high COVID-19 spread category for the first time in more than two months. COVID-19 spread has been high across the New England states for more than a month, but now, Wise County is the first in our region to re-enter that category. That’s where the CDC recommends everyone mask indoors.

