Man found shot to death in Bel Air-area apartment, suspect arrested

By Bryna Zumer
 3 days ago
A 23-year-old man was found shot to death in a Bel Air-area apartment complex on Monday morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies made the discovery after being called to North Fountain Green Road near Enterprise Court at around 5:25 a.m.

Corey Lambert was found inside an apartment, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the beginning believed the murder was not random.

About 12 hours later, police arrested 31-year-old Milton Mondowney, of Rosedale, in Patterson Park.

According to court documents, Mondowney went to the apartment after a woman claimed Lambert had assaulted her and shot him during a dispute.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reynolds at 443-409-3502. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup. You could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Charles Greer
3d ago

keep bringing section 8 housing here it's going to happen a lot more often

