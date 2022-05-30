ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday forecast: Mild temperatures and gusty winds

By Tony Kurzweil, Kirk Hawkins
 3 days ago

Look for mild temperatures and gusty winds for Memorial Day Monday.

Wind advisories are in place for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range. Some inland locations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Cooler temperatures will give way to a warming trend when high pressure builds midweek.

05.31.2022 | 10:30 PM | LOS ANGELES – A hit and run driver sheared a power pole, leaving a large blackout in Jefferson Park. Approximately a mile stretch of houses and apartments down Adams Blvd were left without power, leaving hundreds or possibly even thousands without power. Several traffic lights at major intersections were left without power, creating a messy traffic situation as cars sped through the intersections without slowing down. At midnight, DWP was still working to restore the power in the area. LAPD CTD is handling the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
High gas prices are leading many drivers to consider switching to electric vehicles. Some drivers said range anxiety, fear over having enough charge for a long-distance drive, has been a barrier to enter into the electric vehicle market. Soon, the biggest Tesla charging station in the U.S. will open midway between from Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
Authorities are searching for a mountain lion spotted strolling through Simi Valley on Thursday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Royal Avenue and conducted a search for the 110-pound creature, the Simi Valley Police Department said in an advisory. The mountain lion was then seen moving west in the 1300 […]
Woman dead, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle accident on 91 Freeway in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Wednesday morning, a woman lost her life while two other people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle accident took place a little before 1 a.m. in the area of the 91 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard [...]
It’s almost Election Day and registered voters have plenty of options when it comes to completing and returning their ballot. Every registered voter in the state should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, but in-person voting is still an option. Officials began mailing out ballots around May 9, and ballot drop boxes opened the following day. […]
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
California residents are being asked to step up and do more when it comes to water conservation as the state runs dry. Starting Wednesday, June 1, new restrictions go into effect for millions of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers, including limiting outdoor watering. The effects of the...
