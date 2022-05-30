Monday forecast: Mild temperatures and gusty winds
Look for mild temperatures and gusty winds for Memorial Day Monday.
Wind advisories are in place for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range. Some inland locations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Cooler temperatures will give way to a warming trend when high pressure builds midweek.
