GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (34-23) vs. CAMPBELL FIGHTING CAMELS (40-17) TOP STORYLINES. • Winners of seven of its last eight, Georgia Tech baseball looks to stay hot when it enters Knoxville, Tenn. for its 34th NCAA Regional appearance on June 3-5. • Georgia Tech will join top-ranked Tennessee, Campbell and...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO