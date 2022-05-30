ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston police warn public to be on lookout for drugged drinks at bars, clubs

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Police are warning the public to be on the lookout for drugged drinks at bars and clubs in Boston.

The warning comes after investigators learned of numerous social media posts from various people who claimed that they were victims of drink spiking, according to the Boston Police Department.

In a statement, officials said, “The Boston Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims. Other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion are GHB or Ketamine.”

Police say the drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect.

People are now being encouraged to look out for each other when gathered in social settings by creating a “buddy system” to prevent getting separated.

Police offered the following safety tips:

  • Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.
  • Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.
  • Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.
  • Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.
  • Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.
  • Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of drink spiking is urged to contact Boston police.

#Drugs#Boston Police#Rohypnol#Ghb
