ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

'Making a connection': Meet new Point La Jolla ranger aide Gilbert Herrera

By Elisabeth Frausto
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48es9f_0fuxACtr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSoUd_0fuxACtr00
New park ranger aide Gilbert Herrera says he loves talking to people at Point La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)

For city of San Diego park ranger aide Gilbert Herrera, his new position at Point La Jolla is a decade in the making, giving him the opportunity to transition to a role he says is due to “perfect timing.”

Herrera started as a ranger aide three months ago; Point La Jolla is his first assignment.

“I’m very excited,” he said.

His jurisdiction is from the Torrey Pines Gliderport south to Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma, though he mainly covers Point La Jolla during its recently instituted closure for sea lion pupping season, May 1 to Oct. 31.

He ensures that visitors to Point La Jolla adhere to the restrictions and boundaries of the closure and also patrols the area to enforce regulations such as dogs on leashes at Scripps Park.

His role eventually will transition into park ranger, which includes all the aforementioned duties plus being able to write citations.

Herrera, a native San Diegan from the College Grove area, is joined by other rangers and aides in the jurisdiction. They often work in pairs on an overlapping schedule, he said.

A ranger or ranger aide is assigned to Point La Jolla from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. Herrera is on duty Wednesdays through Saturdays.

“I love it,” he said of his new assignment. “It's not always about enforcement. It's making a connection with people, educating people.”

“The customer service part" of the job is Herrera’s favorite, he said. “I'm excited to talk to a diverse amount of people here … being able to serve San Diegans and tourists.”

He said he’s also enjoying the collaboration among the rangers, lifeguards and police officers in the area. “We’re all working together; we're all communicating.”

He said once he’s an expert on the regulations, he “would love to do interpretive stuff” — imparting information about the area, the rock formations, the types of animals, native and non-native plants and more.

“I was trained at Mission Trails [Regional Park in the Tierrasanta area],” Herrera said, “so I want to put that into use.”

He said the biggest need at Point La Jolla, besides making sure people are abiding by the rules, is educating them about marine life and the difference between the sea lions there and the seals at the Children’s Pool.

Herrera said the ranger aide job came after nearly 10 years working in city recreation centers and parks like Chollas Lake in the Oak Park area, running Lego clubs, crafts classes and more.

He said he became interested in a ranger position after being involved with the city’s Kids to Canyons program, which taught children about their natural environment.

“I would take kids from the inner-city rec centers to mission trails,” Herrera said. “It was always such a beautiful thing to see."

Herrera said the skills he honed with the recreation centers and parks prepared him for his role at Point La Jolla.

“Everything is a perfect match,” he said. “I was teaching classes; I was running the teen centers with 30 kids in there at a time, trying to be a mentor, trying to change lives for the better. I think I can still transmit that here. I was also enforcing rules … the difference now is that I have a badge, I'm trained. It's a very good transition from the rec centers to being a ranger.”

“I’m hoping to have a long career here,” he added. “I see it as a big opportunity being here. I like talking to people, I love animals, so this is the perfect area for me.” ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 2

Related
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Tour of the Marston House Museum in Balboa Park.

An extraordinary house is located at the northwest corner of Balboa Park. It is one of the most architecturally and historically important structures in San Diego. The George Marston House Museum and Gardens preserves the home that was built by San Diego civic leader George Marston in 1905. The 8,500 square foot house is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style architecture in California, designed by internationally famous architects William Sterling Hebbard and Irving Gill.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Point Loma#New Park Ranger#Point La Jolla#Torrey Pines Gliderport#Sunset Cliffs
iheart.com

San Diego to Consider New Rules for Beach Bonfires

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego could soon be enacting some new rules about bonfires. Mission Beach resident Mike Hornung tells NBC 7 he sees the problems with the bonfires first hand during daily walks with his dog. “A lot of times people don’t put them out and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sandiegoville.com

Topgolf Swing Suite Lands In Downtown San Diego

A Topgolf Swing Suite is now open in downtown San Diego, featuring sports simulators, lounge seating, HDTVs and food & drink service. San Diego's new Topgolf Swing Suite is located inside the Bayside Lounge at downtown's bayfront Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel. The entertainment venue features three Swing Suite simulators with golf and other sports games, and also offers a space for hosting events like business meetings, parties and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

2 Suspicious Fires Burn Alongside Freeway | San Diego

05.30.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – 2 vegetation fires broke out on the On-ramp to eastbound Hwy 94 & the southbound I-805 from Home Ave. Firefighters quickly attacked the two fires and stopped them before they could reach any of the houses on top of the hill. The on-ramp was closed by the CHP. Both fires were within 30-40 feet of each other. The fires are considered to be suspicious and the MAST Team was called in to investigate the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

The City of Vista is Hiring for Numerous Positions The City has several full-time and part-time positions available in various departments. Applications are being accepted. Join an amazing team dedicated to providing excellent services and programs to residents. HomeShare Resources for Vista Seniors HomeShare Resource is available for Vista residents...
VISTA, CA
iheart.com

People in East Village Homeless Encampment get a Rude Awakening

SAN DIEGO - Those living in a homeless encampment in San Diego's East Village were forced to move and some were ticketed as city crews and police swept the area Wednesday. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports paper notices were posted just three hours prior to the cleanup on National Avenue under metal signs that tell folks cleanups happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which led to some confusion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy