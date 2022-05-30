MARTA Police, Georgia State University Criminal Justice and Criminology Department Partner to Offer Paid Internships
Program Offers Students Exceptional Experience, Opportunity For Future Employment. The MARTA Police Department (MPD) and Georgia State University (GSU) are partnering to offer a paid internship to assist eligible students in completing their degree requirements. The pilot internship program allows seniors graduating from GSU’s Criminal Justice and Criminology Department the opportunity...saportareport.com
Comments / 0