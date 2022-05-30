MARTA Police, Georgia State University Criminal Justice and Criminology Department Partner to Offer Paid Internships

Construction is starting on part of the Atlanta BeltLine’s Northeast Trail, a 16-month project that will start with the June 1 closure of an unpaved section. The BeltLine is the 22-mile loop of trails, transit and green space being constructed around the city by Atlanta Beltline Inc. (ABI). The Northeast Trail is a trail section that would run between Buckhead’s Lindbergh Center MARTA Station and the existing Eastside Trail’s end at Monroe Drive in Midtown.

