ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

MARTA Police, Georgia State University Criminal Justice and Criminology Department Partner to Offer Paid Internships

By MARTA
saportareport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgram Offers Students Exceptional Experience, Opportunity For Future Employment. The MARTA Police Department (MPD) and Georgia State University (GSU) are partnering to offer a paid internship to assist eligible students in completing their degree requirements. The pilot internship program allows seniors graduating from GSU’s Criminal Justice and Criminology Department the opportunity...

saportareport.com

Comments / 0

Related
saportareport.com

Public safety training center committee attempts to remove skeptical member while construction remains secret

The advisory committee for Atlanta’s public safety training center has started a legally questionable process of kicking off a member for publicly criticizing its work. The DeKalb County official who appointed that member opposes the move and questions why the committee is not circulating information about the now secretive final site plan and construction permit applications.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

City and state leaders celebrate Parkside, an all-affordable complex in the Westside

On Wednesday, June 1, community leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Parkside Apartments, an affordable housing community nestled in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights neighborhood. Parkside features 182 units — including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments — with each unit priced at an affordable rate. In the new building,...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Atlanta mayor names interim police chief

Atlanta’s assistant police chief has been named the department’s interim leader by Mayor Andre Dickens while a permanent search continues. Darin Schierbaum was named the Atlanta Police Department’s (APD) assistant chief in April. He is an interim replacement for Chief Rodney Bryant, who has served in the role on interim and permanent status since 2020.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
saportareport.com

1962 Orly crash a pivotal event in Atlanta’s cultural development

Sixty years ago – June 3, 1962 – was a tragic milestone in Atlanta’s history. That’s the day when 106 members of the Atlanta Art Association lost their lives in a plane crash at the Orly Airport in Paris. The people on the plane, which crashed upon take-off, represented la crème-de-la-crème of Atlanta’s cultural community. In all, 130 people died in the crash, including eight crew members. The numbers are painful to write – 33 children were orphaned, 46 adults lost a parent, and 21 spouses were widowed.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Construction to start on part of BeltLine’s Northeast Trail with June 1 closure

Construction is starting on part of the Atlanta BeltLine’s Northeast Trail, a 16-month project that will start with the June 1 closure of an unpaved section. The BeltLine is the 22-mile loop of trails, transit and green space being constructed around the city by Atlanta Beltline Inc. (ABI). The Northeast Trail is a trail section that would run between Buckhead’s Lindbergh Center MARTA Station and the existing Eastside Trail’s end at Monroe Drive in Midtown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy