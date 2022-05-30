ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Steuben County sets dates for property tax auction

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164fnc_0fux7qGN00

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced its Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction will be held online from June 15 to June 22.

The dates for the auction were approved by County Legislators on Monday. The County will be selling over 100 parcels of real estate from all over Steuben County, including Bath, Corning, Hornell, Canisteo, Hammondsport, Jasper, Addison, Wayland, Cohocton and more.

Memorial Day Parades across the Twin Tiers

Steuben County officials say about the auction “the purpose of the county auction is to recover back taxes and put the properties back on the tax rolls, not to seize property. The County has long provided ways for delinquent property owners to recover their property prior to the point of foreclosure sale.”

You can see the list of auction parcels, terms of purchase, and register for the auction at Steuben County’s official auction page . For more information about the week-long event, you can visit Steuben County’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Lowman Crossover bridge countdown to completion

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Lowman Crossover bridge in the town of Ashland is nearing completion as it is on schedule to open sometime this month. Updates from Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange say that the 28-day cure for the concrete is nearing completion. The pour was a success and now the countdown for the […]
ASHLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga County village to receive $1.5M for drinking water

GAINES TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Tioga County will receive more than $1,000,000 to improve the quality of drinking water in one village, Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday. Wolf announced the $1,512,520 grant as part of the State’s $8.4 million Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act. The money is intended to improve existing water and sewer systems […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
FL Radio Group

Village of Interlaken is Running Out of Water

Due to electrical service issues, the Village of Interlaken is currently running out of water due. All residents served by the Interlaken water system are requested by the Village of Interlaken and the Seneca County Health Department to conserve water. The situation is critical. The Village and the Health Department tell us they are doing everything they can at this time to ensure that there is an adequate supply of water for consumption and fire suppression, and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all those affected at this time.
INTERLAKEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Online Auction#Parades#Back Taxes#Bath#Wetm#County Legislators#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Free child seat inspections in Hornell next week

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Free car seat checks will be available at the Simmons Rockwell in Hornell next week on Saturday, June 11. The car seat checks will be held on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Certified child passenger safety technicians will perform all checks. The events are part of a […]
HORNELL, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Gas Tax Suspended/ Broome’s Tax Capped

The flip of the calendar to June and the start of New York’s new budget cycle means the state’s 16-cents a gallon tax on gasoline is now suspended through December. According to Triple-A, the average price of gas May 31 in Binghamton was $4.884 a gallon for regular. Early in the morning of June 1, the listed price at some local stations had already been rolled back to $4.67.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Blossburg Borough begins hydrant flushing next week

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Blossburg Water Company will be flushing hydrants in Blossburg Borough and Hamilton Township beginning on June 10, 2022, through September 30, 2022. The Borough Office advises that low pressure and dirty water may be experienced during the flushing. When flushing is taking place in your area, it’s recommended to […]
BLOSSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Steuben County student receives NY Farm Bureau scholarship

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Farm Bureau has named the recipients of the 2022 New York Farm Bureau Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Two of the winners were from the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions. Each student that was named a winner received district-wide recognition and then competed for one of two statewide […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: We monitored the prices at 13 gas stations across the area and our findings were surprising

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The gas tax holiday began today and lasts through the end of the year. It's supposed to bring down the price of gas by about a quarter in Monroe and Livingston counties. In counties that didn't waive their portion of the gas tax, your savings should be 16 cents. But News10 NBC viewers have been asking the following question: Will gas station owners pass those savings on to us, as consumers?
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Waverly resident wins international writing award

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly resident honored with a local writing award earlier this spring has now been recognized by an international organization. Maggie Barnes was awarded by the International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA) based out of Canada. She received a Silver award at the Association’s annual conference on May 16. Barnes was honored […]
WAVERLY, NY
iheart.com

New York State Suspending Gas Tax

New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

City of Elmira Compost Facility now open

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira’s Compost Facility is now open at the Department of Public Works. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Materials allowed at the Compost Facility include grass, leaves, shrubs, twigs, plant material, branches, and other yard waste. […]
iheart.com

Charges Filed in Ontario County Kidnapping

A 17-year-old suspect linked to a homicide in South Carolina is now one of two people accused by Ontario County authorities of kidnapping. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the teenager and 21-year-old Logan French of Canandaigua held a 16-year-old Ontario County resident against their will on May 23rd.The victim was driven around Ontario and Wayne Counties for more than 12 hours until deputies and police stopped the car in the Town of Arcadia and arrested the 17-year-old. French was located earlier this week and was also arrested. Both men are charged with first degree kidnapping. Both are being held without bail.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman indicted for theft of safe containing $50K

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman has been indicted by a Steuben County Grand Jury for a charge taking place in November of 2021. According to the indictment, Sheila M. McIntosh, 40, was indicted on grand larceny in the second degree, a class C felony. The indictment reads that McIntosh allegedly stole a safe […]
WAYLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy