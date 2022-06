First, there was a prison, and then came the city, and the history of the two have been deeply enmeshed ever since. That heritage will be celebrated at June’s First Friday events beginning at 5 p.m. on June 3 in downtown Cañon City. Free historical ghost walk tours will depart every half-hour 5-7 p.m. from the St. Cloud Hotel, 631 Main St., and conclude at the Colorado Museum of Prisons, where free shuttles will return participants to the hotel or Macon Plaza, at 5th St. and Macon Avenue, where The Bill Emery Band will provide free entertainment.

