ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Deputies: Florida teen arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Florida man after receiving a tip that he threatened to conduct a mass shooting at a school...

www.local10.com

Comments / 20

Kenneth McRoy
3d ago

Good job, Sheriff Chronistor!!!! Florida does not 🚫 take kindly towards individuals threatening kids, public schools, and staff members!!!

Reply
3
David Emrich
3d ago

now we're talking. make the punishment for the crime a deterrent. must be some kind of rocket science 🙄

Reply
6
Athena Gaines
3d ago

ain't nobody targeting them they putting it on their self by doing it or threatening to do it in the media

Reply
7
Related
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Violent attack at Florida fast food restaurant

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are looking for two women they say carried out a violent attack at a fast food restaurant. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, two women entered a Steak and Shake near Tampa in April to complain about their order, when one of the women started punching a worker.
SCDNReports

Florida Mom Convicted for Drowning Daughter

Florida Woman Convicted for Drowning DaughterSocial Media. A woman in Florida has been convicted to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drowning her daughter. Shakayla Denson was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and grand theft in Tampa in connection with the death of her four-year-old daughter.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Click10.com

Officials identify Florida man killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Officials have identified a man believed to have been killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees at a lake in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness. WFTS reports that someone walking...
LARGO, FL
Click10.com

Florida sheriff retires after moving outside of county

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida sheriff announced his retirement amid criticism that he moved outside the Jacksonville area despite a county charter requiring that he live there. In a statement, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Thursday that he did not want to deal with a court battle over his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Complex

Florida Sheriff Defends Making 10-Year-Old Do Perp Walk and Posting Mugshot Over Fake School Shooting Threat

A 10-year-old in Florida has been hit with charges after allegedly threatening a school shooting via text. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno defended his decision to post the fifth grader’s mugshot and make him do a “perp walk” on camera, following the threats, for the department’s Facebook page. During a Tuesday interview with Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, Marceno did just that and called for a return to “old school” discipline, claiming that parents are now “afraid to discipline their kids.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Anderson
NBC News

Man looking for Frisbees killed in suspected alligator attack at Florida park, police say

A man looking for Frisbees along a Florida lakeshore was found dead Tuesday in an incident police are investigating as a possible alligator attack, authorities said. The 47-year-old victim's identity was not immediately released after the incident at Taylor Lake in John S. Taylor Park, Largo police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in statements.
LARGO, FL
Click10.com

Florida man killed from bonfire explosion at weekend party

DELAND, Fla. – Authorities say a central Florida man was killed from an apparent bonfire explosion over the Memorial Day weekend. Volusia County Sheriff’s officials say investigators haven’t yet determined what caused the explosion during the outdoor party at a home near DeLand early Monday. The 51-year-old...
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Elementary School#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
newstalkflorida.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Says His Officers Will ‘Put A Bullet Through Your Head’ If You Attempt A School Shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made it crystal clear death awaits school shooters in his jurisdiction. After the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the abysmal performance by police on the scene, there has been a lot of debate about what we can do to better protect kids. Well, the sheriff down in Florida made it very clear that the only thing waiting for school shooters is a bullet to the head. (RELATED: Photos Surface Of Heroic Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Texas School Shooter)
UVALDE, TX
Click10.com

Man searching for frisbees in Florida lake killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – A possible alligator attack was responsible for the death of a 47-year-old man in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, according to police. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that the man, whose identity has not been released, was looking for frisbees in a lake at John S. Taylor Park in Largo when the possible attack occurred.
LARGO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism

Comments / 0

Community Policy