Deputies: Florida teen arrested after threatening to conduct school shooting

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd made it crystal clear death awaits school shooters in his jurisdiction. After the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the abysmal performance by police on the scene, there has been a lot of debate about what we can do to better protect kids. Well, the sheriff down in Florida made it very clear that the only thing waiting for school shooters is a bullet to the head. (RELATED: Photos Surface Of Heroic Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Texas School Shooter)

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO