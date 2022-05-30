PCSD 25 announces new appointments

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the appointment of Interim Director of Special Services Janelle Armstrong and the selection of Debbie Greco as the Assistant Principal of Hawthorne Middle School.

As the Interim Director of Special Services, Armstrong will join Superintendent Douglas Howell’s Cabinet, the district’s administrative leadership team. She will take over for Jeffrey Proctor, who joined PCSD 25 in 2021 and is returning to Washington, where he accepted a position to pursue other educational opportunities.

As the principal of Greenacres Elementary School for the past six years and a former special education teacher, Armstrong is very familiar with the responsibilities associated with her new role. She is recognized as a data-driven and forward-thinking professional who prioritizes PCSD 25’s mission, values and beliefs. She began her career with PCSD 25 in 2003, working first as a paraprofessional. Armstrong’s credentials include a K-12 Special Education Generalist; K-12 Elementary Education; Director of Special Education; and Superintendent Certificate. She earned a Bachelor of Arts (2008) and Master’s Degree in Administration (2012) from Idaho State University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree from Northwest Nazarene University in 2020. Her academic knowledge and proven methods of behavior management, curriculum adaptations, and professional development of special education staff will be invaluable in meeting the rigorous demands of Special Services offered by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

Greco will join Hawthorne Middle School’s administrative team, led by principal Dr. Heidi Kessler. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English Composition, Secondary Education from Brigham Young University. She earned a Master’s degree in Education Curriculum and Technology from Grand Canyon University in 2006 and an Administrative Endorsement from Idaho State University in 2022. Greco is currently an English teacher, newspaper advisor, and debate coach at Highland High School. At Highland, she has served as a multi-disciplinary team leader; Building Leadership Team (BLT) member; member of the curriculum development team, and as a CAMP facilitator for speech teachers. She offers more than 32 years of experience in public secondary education.

“It is a tremendous benefit to have such qualified individuals accepting advancements in a district that they know well,” PCSD 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. “Ms. Armstrong and Ms. Greco are committed to the pursuit of educational excellence and we are excited to welcome them both to our district’s administrative team."

These administrative changes will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

The post PCSD 25 announces new appointments appeared first on Local News 8 .