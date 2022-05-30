ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIFI Local News 8

PCSD 25 announces new appointments

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfkK6_0fux7VvE00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced the appointment of Interim Director of Special Services Janelle Armstrong and the selection of Debbie Greco as the Assistant Principal of Hawthorne Middle School.

As the Interim Director of Special Services, Armstrong will join Superintendent Douglas Howell’s Cabinet, the district’s administrative leadership team. She will take over for Jeffrey Proctor, who joined PCSD 25 in 2021 and is returning to Washington, where he accepted a position to pursue other educational opportunities.

As the principal of Greenacres Elementary School for the past six years and a former special education teacher, Armstrong is very familiar with the responsibilities associated with her new role. She is recognized as a data-driven and forward-thinking professional who prioritizes PCSD 25’s mission, values and beliefs. She began her career with PCSD 25 in 2003, working first as a paraprofessional. Armstrong’s credentials include a K-12 Special Education Generalist; K-12 Elementary Education; Director of Special Education; and Superintendent Certificate. She earned a Bachelor of Arts (2008) and Master’s Degree in Administration (2012) from Idaho State University. She earned an Educational Specialist degree from Northwest Nazarene University in 2020. Her academic knowledge and proven methods of behavior management, curriculum adaptations, and professional development of special education staff will be invaluable in meeting the rigorous demands of Special Services offered by the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25.

Greco will join Hawthorne Middle School’s administrative team, led by principal Dr. Heidi Kessler. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English Composition, Secondary Education from Brigham Young University. She earned a Master’s degree in Education Curriculum and Technology from Grand Canyon University in 2006 and an Administrative Endorsement from Idaho State University in 2022. Greco is currently an English teacher, newspaper advisor, and debate coach at Highland High School. At Highland, she has served as a multi-disciplinary team leader; Building Leadership Team (BLT) member; member of the curriculum development team, and as a CAMP facilitator for speech teachers.  She offers more than 32 years of experience in public secondary education.

“It is a tremendous benefit to have such qualified individuals accepting advancements in a district that they know well,” PCSD 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. “Ms. Armstrong and Ms. Greco are committed to the pursuit of educational excellence and we are excited to welcome them both to our district’s administrative team."

These administrative changes will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

The post PCSD 25 announces new appointments appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Education#Idaho State University#Kifi#Special Services#Hawthorne Middle School#Cabinet#K 12 Elementary Education
KIFI Local News 8

Madison Junior High students finish project to be on next NASA launch

An experiment being developed at Madison Junior High School in Rexburg may have an impact on the future of common medicinal products that get taken into space. The team of 13 students are participating in NASA's Tech Rise competition for more on the competition and other background on this story you can find a previous article on the topic here. The post Madison Junior High students finish project to be on next NASA launch appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Shoshone Falls after dark returns June 3-12

Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again in June. The post Shoshone Falls after dark returns June 3-12 appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com

How an Idaho Falls democrat became the state’s 16th governor and started a political dynasty

IDAHO FALLS – Barzilla Clark’s election as Idaho’s 16th governor in 1936 was the culmination of an idea planned out nearly 30 years earlier. The 55-year-old Democrat had already served for a decade as Idaho Falls’ mayor when he had beaten his Republican opponent, Frank Stephan, in the gubernatorial election with 58% of the vote (115,098 total votes), according to the book “Idaho’s Governors.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jackson Hole Radio

COVID returns to Jackson Hole

Teton County, Wyoming, has moved back up into the Yellow (or Medium) Risk Level for COVID-19. The county health department says this increase from the Green Level resulted from an increase in new cases. As of May 27th, Teton County has averaged 8.6 cases per day over the past seven days for a total of 60 cases reported locally. For the last 14 days, 15 1/3% of the tests taken at the Curative sites have received a positive result. As of May 26th, St. John’s Medical Center had a 7-day average of 0 patients with COVID in the PCU and 0 patients with COVID in the ICU.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. • Acclaimed crime drama “The Outfit” will be shown at 5 and 7:30...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls honors fallen veterans at 10th annual Field of Honor

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls field of honor event is celebrating its 10th anniversary this memorial day. Dozens of neighbors joined the local exchange club Saturday morning, to honor fallen local and national heroes. DOZENS OF NEIGHBORS JOINED THE LOCAL EXCHANGE CLUB IN FREEMAN PARK SATURDAY MORNING, TO HONOR FALLEN LOCAL AND The post Idaho Falls honors fallen veterans at 10th annual Field of Honor appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man sentenced in case involving trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana

DILLON, Mont. - An Idaho man was sentenced for his role in a case involving the trafficking and commercialization of wildlife parts in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports Yan Fong of Pocatello, Idaho unlawfully bought 11 black bear gall bladders, four black bears, 24 black bear paws, three mountain lions, two mule deer, one elk and seven bobcats in Montana and transported them back to Idaho in 2017 and 2018.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy