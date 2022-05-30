PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

Ten teenagers have been found guilty of murder after fatally attacking an 18-year-old as he walked home from a funfair.A court heard how Jack Woodley was “surrounded and isolated” by a gang of youths who chased him down an alleyway by a pub in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland.He was punched, kicked, stamped on, and stabbed with a 25cm long “Rambo-style” knife during the attack on October 16 last year, jurors were told.The 10 male defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had all been charged with murder, with an alternative count of manslaughter.One of the teenagers had already pleaded guilty to...

