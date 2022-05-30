RPSO arrests three suspects in connection with Gardner burglaries
By KALB Digital Team
kalb.com
3 days ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in connection to several burglaries reported in the Western Heights and Leavines Road area near Gardner. Corleone Jabez Batts, 20 of Pineville, is charged with 13 counts...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail, charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Arcadia woman found shot to death inside a car crashed in West Shreveport early Easter Sunday morning. Shreveport police say they arrested 19-year-old Emmanuel Black on Wednesday and charged him...
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish jury reached a verdict in the trial of Derrionte Boyer, the Mansura man facing numerous charges for a November 2019 shooting outside of the New Beginnings Club near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones, as well as the injuries of two others.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left one person dead and law enforcement looking for a killer. On April, 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting took place in Monroe that took the life of a 17-year-old. Now authorities are searching for a suspect and he’s […]
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It appears the City of Alexandria is the victim of a hack. In a post to its site, ALPHV Ransomware claimed that it targeted the city. The group has also been the source of previous local government hacks. ALPHV has previously stolen data from its victims, which it threatens to release if they are not paid a ransom.
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The trial of Derrionte Boyer officially began on June 1, 2022, at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse. Boyer faces numerous charges for a November 2019 shooting outside of the New Beginnings Club near Cottonport, which resulted in the deaths of Justin Heath and Monte Jones, as well as the injuries of two others.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the City of Opelousas. On May 30, 2022, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to 1217 Ina Clare Dr. for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Kendol Payne shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries.
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police. Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson […]
A Ruston man was arrested over Memorial Day weekend on charges of home invasion. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of Second Street and Hickory Street on May 30 in reference to a male who was disturbing the peace. Dispatch advised the deputy that LPSO had received multiple complaints about the male jumping on vehicles and running through yards. While the deputy was in route, dispatch advised that the male had forced his way into one of the complainant’s house.
Two Grambling women were taken into custody on a traffic stop Friday on numerous charges. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant J. Johnson was on patrol on Igoe Inn Road when he observed several equipment violations on a vehicle. When the vehicle was stopped, the driver, Shenita Hardyway, 43, told Sgt. Johnson her driver’s license was suspended and she was likely wanted on warrants. A records check indicated Hardyway was wanted by Ruston Police for felony theft and for failing to appear in court on suspended license and vehicle registration charges.
A suspicious vehicle complaint led to the arrest of a Red River Parish man on outstanding warrants and felony narcotics charges Tuesday, May 31. Deputies responded at 1:25 a.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked near an old residence in the 100 block of Wesley Myers Road near Campti.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with help from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his fiancee. Investigators arrested Gerald Smith, 31, on Wednesday, June 1, in the death of his fiancee, Cathy Watson, 41....
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are again frustrated with information they are learning about the way Louisiana State Police handled the investigation into Ronald Greene’s in-custody death. Greene died in LSP custody in May 2019 following a chase that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish.
A Sabine Parish man has been arrested in connection with a business burglary in north Natchitoches Parish. On Friday, May 27 at 11:13 p.m. deputies responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a business burglary at the Dollar General on US-71 in Campti. A witness reportedly observed a male entering...
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:. Steven Tavenner was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with 2 counts Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, Use of Possess to Use Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. Steven was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $54,000.00.
