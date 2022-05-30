Man surrenders to police after SWAT situation in Garfield

PITTSBURGH — A man has surrendered to police after barricading himself inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

SWAT responded to the 5300 block of Cornwall Street around 10 a.m.

Officials said the man was armed and was threatening to harm himself.

Officers were made aware that there were two children inside the home, and were able to get them out safely.

Police said that after the man spoke with officers in person, he surrendered to them without incident shortly before 11 a.m.

