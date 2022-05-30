ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam veteran, former Steeler Rocky Bleier speaks at Memorial Day tribute in Mount Lebanon

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Under a large American flag, Vietnam veteran and former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier stepped to the podium in Mount Lebanon to lead the township’s Memorial Day tribute to fallen soldiers.

“One must die so that others may know the full value of life,” Bleier told the crowd.

Bleier earned a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam before winning four Super Bowl titles with the Steelers.

He also played an important role in establishing a memorial to Mount Lebanon veterans 10 years ago.

“Every minute of every day, there is a soldier somewhere far from home, giving all he has to give for a much higher cause,” said Bleier.

From the Veterans’ memorial to Monday’s Memorial Day service, remembering those who served their country is an important commitment for the Mount Lebanon community.

“It’s an honor to think that these people are fighting for us and fighting for our freedoms,” said Blaise Larotonda, a senior magisterial district judge and the event’s host. “I mean, for Mount Lebanon, it helps remind all the people here not to forget.”

Taking part in that commitment is an honor for Bleier.

“To come and to be a part of what Memorial Day is all about is very touching,” he said.

