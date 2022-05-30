ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

Video shows broad-daylight shootout at Henderson gas station

By Jeff Reeves
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8nqU_0fux69nW00

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Videos show a shootout involving multiple gunmen at a gas station in Henderson over the weekend.

Videos taken Saturday at 4:20 p.m. at the business on W. Andrews Avenue shows a man with a long gun in his pants getting out of a white sedan parked at a pump.

Residents react after daytime shootout caught on video in Henderson

As the man approaches the door to the business, shots ring out.

The man pulls out his gun and opens fire towards W. Andrews Avenue as a dark-colored SUV speeds away and windows of the business shatter.

A second gunman gets out of the white sedan and opens fire as well. Both back away toward the side of the business.

Residents react after daytime shootout caught on video in Henderson

Cars can be seen stopping on W. Andrews Avenue and turning around as shots ring out.

Bystanders can also be seen running for cover.

Henderson police said officers responded to the scene and collected evidence.

Multiple suspects have warrants out for their arrest in connection with the shooting, police said.

Henderson police confirmed one person suffered “injuries to his feet” during the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 20

Abiola Olabisi Puri
3d ago

what horrific times we're living. The killings and shootings, abuses, and maliciousness acts of all kinds really needs to STOP. Evil abounds and mental illness is in effect. Where's the PEACE and LOVE. Just Saying!

Reply(7)
11
Related
WFMY NEWS2

1 killed, another injured, business damaged in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday. Greensboro police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Officers found two victims. Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found shot to death. James Clyburn, 60, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
cbs17

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Raleigh; driver arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a traffic collision involving four vehicles late Wednesday in Raleigh, police said. Raleigh police said Jeylin Molina-Duran, 21, was driving a BMW 328i northbound on Louisburg Road around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a Hyundai Elantra that was also headed northbound.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Henderson Cars#Wghp
WITN

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who is accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle in Reidsville last month was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Reidsville Police Department news release. Wayne Anthony Lee Jr., 36, was arrested in Hight Point or discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man found shot multiple times in southwest Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found shot multiple times on the side of the road late Wednesday in southwest Raleigh, police said. The victim, described as an adult male, was found on the side of Gorman Street just south of Conifer Drive. Police said the victim was...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Man wanted for shooting into vehicle, injuring woman

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are searching for a man who they say shot into a vehicle. Halifax County deputies got the call around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting in the area of Allison Drive just outside of Scotland Neck. When they got...
FOX8 News

Teen drowns during family outing on Belews Lake

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family outing on Belews Lake turned tragic when a teenager drowned Wednesday.  Rescue crews were called out to the lake at 5:30 p.m., according to Stokes County Emergency Management Director Brandon Gentry.  A search team was set up at the Pine Hall Public Boat Ramp. Crews located the body after a […]
cbs17

Goldsboro man killed when vehicle flips in crash: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Goldsboro early Wednesday. Just before 3:20 a.m., members of Goldsboro police’s “B” shift were called to Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street. Officers found a damaged vehicle, utility pole...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Driver dies in early morning car crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is dead after a car accident early Wednesday morning. On June 1, at approximately 3:19 a.m., Goldsboro Police responded to the area of Royall Avenue and N. Center Street near Greenleaf Street in reference to a one-car traffic crash with extensive debris in the roadway, including a damaged power pole blocking the road.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham man charged with assaulting officer, damaging jail window

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is under arrest after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted a law enforcement officer and damaged the detention center. The sheriff’s office said independent witnesses, claimed on May 29 just after 2 p.m., 30-year-old Phillip George Warmbrod threw a rock at the Durham County Detention Facility, shattering a window. The sheriff’s office said Warmbrod then got into an altercation with a Durham city police officer who responded to the scene.
WRAL News

Man ejected from motorcycle after hitting car parked in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Durham on Wednesday night. Durham police said a 42-year-old man was driving a 1994 Ninja motorcycle in the 2600 block of East Main Street when he ran off the road and hit a parked car. The motorcycle then crashed into a grassy hill and the man was ejected from the motorcycle and hit telephone pole.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy