FARGO, ND (NewsDakota.com) – Anna Johnson, candidate for Fargo City Commission, welcomed the endorsement of the Teamsters Local Union No. 120. “I’m proud to receive the endorsement of the Teamsters because I share their commitment to fighting for workers’ rights and protecting Fargo’s diverse group of middle and working-class families,” said Johnson. “In a time when families in our community are struggling economically, the Local Union is more important than ever and ensures families have access to adequate health care, living wages, pensions, and safety at the workplace.”

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO