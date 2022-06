COLORADO SPRINGS — The dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin in. Downtown Colorado Springs, is now open for booking!. After three years of construction and delays due to the pandemic, Colorado Springs’ newest hotel is finally open for business. The dual-branded property, which sits at the corner of South Tejon and East Costilla, features on one side, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, and on the other, Element by Westin.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO