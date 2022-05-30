ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Memorial Day: A Daughter Remembers

By Lisa Music
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonna Hartl, who grew up in Mendocino County and went to Humboldt County schools, always honors Memorial Day with pictures of her handsome dad in his uniform posted to Facebook as a reminder of the true meaning of the holiday. He died when she was just two years old....

Natural Bridges Death, June 1

A 56-year old California man fell to his death at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint in Curry Co. Sunday, May 29. According to a report from the Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office, Nam Ing, Penngrove, CA, was hiking with friends when he slipped on the trail and fell approximately 300-feet to the rocks below. Curry Co. Search & Rescue assisted in the recovery of the body.
Songwriter Jonathan Foster Performing at Siren’s Song Tavern on June 8th

Jonathan Foster is an award-winning songwriter, recording artist, and touring musician from Cranberry Lake, New York and Redding, California. Over the past ten years he has released five independent studio albums, including his latest Lantern Shade (2021), and has performed ten U.S. tours spanning the country several times. His sound can be referenced as Folk-Americana with a strong vocal presence woven with imaginative lyrics, rootsy acoustic guitar, harmonica, and engaging songs that make you feel at home. Whether he’s in the mountains, the plains or on a city stage you’ll find Foster singing, naturally. Jonathan enjoys sharing his songs and stories from his travels at an intimate level mixing in observations of the people, places and wonders of the natural world. Join Jonathan Foster as he explores and smiles his way through his musical journey and take his songs down the highway, lake or trail with you. See him on his U.S. Summer Tour in Eureka, California at Siren’s Song Tavern, Wednesday June 8, 2022 starting at 7pm.
Humboldt Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention Meeting on June 8th

Press release from Humboldt Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP):. Humboldt Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), a community coalition, will meet Wednesday, June 8, from 3:30 – 5 p.m. via Zoom. The coalition supports alcohol and other drug prevention activities throughout Humboldt County. Community members are welcome. June’s...
Mendocino County Invites Public to a Fentanyl Safety Awareness Day at Ukiah Fairgrounds

The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services:. The fentanyl epidemic is here: People in Mendocino County are dying or being hospitalized from fentanyl poisoning. To educate the public about the tragic impacts of fentanyl use and how to prevent them – Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Substance Abuse Disorder Treatment (SUDT) is partnering with Safe Rx Mendocino in sponsoring a Fentanyl Safety Awareness Day. The free event takes place from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Ukiah Fairgrounds, Carl Purdy Hall.
Bathrooms, Baby, Bathrooms!

We have some great news for travelers in Mendocino County as the Moss Cove Rest Area on U.S. 101 near Laytonville is now open! Our contractor just completed the rehabilitation project and the work included installing new septic, underground electrical, and water systems, landscaping and other improvements. We would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this improvement project. The Empire Camp Rest Area, on U.S. 101 in northern Mendocino County, remains closed but is close to reopening. The Irvine Lodge Rest Area, located south of Laytonville, is open.
Vaccines Available: Honeydew, Petrolia, Willow Creek, Rio Dell, and Eureka

On Friday, COVID-19 vaccines will be available in both Honeydew and Petrolia. Vaccines remain readily available and, as always, Humboldt County’s vaccination and testing services are available free of charge. Walk-ins are welcome at all Public Health clinics and some pharmacy vaccination sites. Appointments can also be made at...
Prognosis for Chipper the Sea Lion Pup is ‘Guarded’

Director Karen Helms of the North Coast Mammal Center in Crescent City reported that the rescued mammal from Loleta, named Chipper, that was initially thought to be a seal, is in fact a sea lion pup, is not in the best condition. A debate broke out in the comment section...
1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- One hiker is dead another is rescued and lucky to be alive. It comes after hazardous surf swept the pair from Black Sands Beach near Shelter Cove. The Shelter Cove Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue team springing into action on Sunday afternoon. They found the victims trapped in 15 to 25 foot […] The post 1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Former Chopped Contestant Bringing Fine Dining Experience to Humboldt

Bringing years of Fine Dining experience to new home, Humboldt County, Chef Rochelle H. Burgess aims to elevate the dining scene and unveil her repertoire by launching an intimate pop-up dinner series featuring the finest local ingredients. Moving to Humboldt from Brooklyn, New York, Chef Rochelle operated as a successful...
Truck and Trailer Destroyed in Brooktrails Blaze

Yesterday, around 12:35 p.m., multiple fire agencies were dispatched to a vehicle fire in Brooktrails locating a pickup attached to a utility trailer on fire spewing flame and smudgy black smoke skyward. A nearby resident told us firefighters went into action and extinguished the blaze within fifteen minutes. The Brooktrails...
Letter to Editor: Glentzer is a Standout Leader

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of Redheaded Blackbelt nor have we checked the letters for accuracy.
Former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman Endorses Current Sheriff Matt Kendall

Endorsement from former Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman:. In 1991, I was a youngdeputy in Willits assigned to be a Field Training Officer (FTO) for new deputies. This was a very educational assignment, as it allowed me to help train academy graduates, as well as get to know them. In early 1991, I was assigned to train newly promoted Deputy Matt Kendall (promoted from the jail). We worked in the North County as well as on the Coast. Matt was an energetic and smart young deputy, who listened and learned. Being raised in Covelo and having many family members on the Coast certainly made training him much easier than out of town new-hires. I have watched Matt’s career for over 30+ years. As Undersheriff, he and I discussed policies, large investigations and family life. I’ve witnessed a young deputy mature into a true and disciplined leader. Matt possesses ethics and he demonstrates leadership everyday. His role as a father, step-father and husband is a true example of a man who understands his responsibilities and his role. Prior to Matt being selected to be our Sheriff, he and I discussed budgets, personnel and leadership. I would not have recommended him to be my replacement if I was aware of any flaws. As he did as a young deputy, he listened and learned. Since his appointment, Matt has excelled in budget preparation as well as leadership. Suffice it to say, I could not have recommended a better person to be our Sheriff-Coroner. I voted for Matt because he has proven his ability to lead and improve the sheriff’s office. Please join me in supporting Matt Kendall as our Sheriff. Tom Allman Mendocino County Sheriff-Coroner (ret)
East High Graduate Honored by AAUW-Humboldt

The Humboldt Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently awarded a Chromebook to East High Fortuna student Kaylie Wilkin. Kaylie was chosen by the faculty at East High for her dedication to her school work and intention to continue her education. When asked about her plans for the future, Kaylie said: “I plan to go to College of the Redwoods. I’ve always wanted to own a business of my own one day and work for myself. I’m still searching for what I love to do and when I figure out what that is I will go to school to pursue that dream.”
Garberville Rodeo Parade Entrants Wanted

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce:. The Garberville Rodeo Parade is coming up and we’re looking for entries!. Grab the kids, decorate a float and come on out and join the fun Saturday, June 18th, 2022! Entry forms are available at the Chamber office and parade entries are due by June 15th!
Former deputy running for Mendocino County sheriff as write-in candidate

Though his name does not appear on the ballots, there is another candidate for Mendocino County sheriff in the June 7 Primary Election: former MCSO Deputy Trent James. Katrina Bartolomie, Mendocino County registrar of voters, said James qualified as a write-in candidate by collecting signatures of support from at least 40 registered voters just before the deadline last week, and was sworn in Monday, May 23, in her office.
8 New Hospitalizations, 304 New Cases During Past Seven-Day Period

Humboldt County Public Health reported eight new hospitalizations today, two residents in their 50s, one in their 60s, four in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 218 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 86 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 31. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 18,561. An additional 3,509 cases are reported as probable.*
