Fort Worth, TX

Deadly hit-and-run closes I-30 in Fort Worth

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas - A woman died after being hit by several cars on an east...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 2

CBS DFW

30-year-old driver loses control on Dallas North Tollway, ejected from car

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Keila Lee Wangen, 30, of Glenn Heights died after she lost control while driving in the rain on the Dallas North Tollway. Traffic investigators said Wangen's Land Rover was traveling northbound on June 1 when it lost traction on the wet road. It skidded toward the right, struck the guardrail, and rolled over down the embankment ejecting Wangen.The Frisco Fire Department pronounced Wangen deceased just before 4 p.m. at the scene. 
WFAA

Lanes reopened on I-30 East after deadly hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas — NOTE: The video above was uploaded before lanes were cleared. Fort Worth police have reopened all lanes on I-30 towards Arlington after shutting them down to investigate a hit-and-run. Officer closed off the eastbound lanes around Cooks Lane and traffic was being diverted to the frontage...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Wayne Williams' killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope someone can help find the men who shot and drove over a man after stealing his car. The carjacking was caught on camera. The dead man, Wayne Williams, lived in that car with his pitbull, Bedo, and had just gotten...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Murder Trial for Slain Fort Worth Officer Delayed Due to Defendant's Medical Issue

The murder trial for one of two people accused of killing Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull is on hold after the defendant suffered a medical issue Tuesday morning. The defendant, Timothy Huff, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth Tuesday morning for an unspecified medical issue and the start of the trial was delayed until next Monday.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Terrell firefighters rescue puppy stuck in septic tank

TERRELL, Texas - Volunteer firefighters in Terrell, east of Dallas, saved a puppy that had fallen into a septic tank. The department said the dog and the firefighters were wet and smelly, but everyone is okay. The puppy’s owner was unable to get the dog out of the 6 by...
TERRELL, TX
theflashtoday.com

Man killed by buffalo in Erath County

A man was killed on Monday, May 30, following an incident on a property in Erath County. According to the Erath County Sheriff’s Office, “On May 30th at around 1255 hours deputies responded to an EMS call at 65756 I-20, Erath County. The reporting person stated a male had been gored by a buffalo in his pelvic region. The witnesses on scene attempted life saving measures that were ultimately unsuccessful. Erath County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrived and conducted their investigation.”
ERATH COUNTY, TX

