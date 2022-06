NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. She may look shy, but Dorothy is very social and behaves well with young kids. She is a playful girl who loves to give kisses, snuggles and would make a fantastic addition to your family! Dorothy is a skilled sniffer and can smell cheese from a mile away! She loves going on long walks and car rides but is also perfectly happy with chilling on the couch all day. Email foster.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO