Royal Oak's Memorial Day parade brings cheer and pride

By Faraz Javed
 3 days ago
Despite the controversy, Royal Oak’s Memorial Day parade got its marching orders on a bright sunny day and cheers from the crowd.

From military vehicles to marching bands the parade had something for everyone.

"I like the old cars," said Aileen Dyer, a parade attendee.

Over 50 organizations marched along Washington and Lincoln all the way to 4th Street. But this year, at least three veteran groups refused to attend over disagreements about the new route, which they say was too short and problematic for disabled vets. While eight-year Army veteran Ben Cameron felt indifferent about the situation.

"Main Street is under construction, as opposed to canceling the parade outright, they adjusted," Cameron said.

Dressed in red, white and blue costumes, Daughters of the American Revolution say taking part in the event is an annual tradition. In fact, their chapter lead, Heather Curtis, says it brings the group great pride.

"It's actually quite emotional to see all of the people out here for the same reason to honor those who have fallen in service," Curtis said.

While Jami Szwejk says she attends the parade every year with her kids because it highlights an important message.

"Supporting our country and people that have fought for our freedom," Szwejk said.

Meanwhile, Royal Oak native Diana Dyer and her daughter Aileen enjoyed the parade regardless of the change.

"It seemed a little less packed so more space to spread out, it was just as good," Dyer said.

Organizers say 2023's Memorial Day parade will take place on the original route, which will be the newly built Main Street.

IN THIS ARTICLE
