Jury convicts militia leader of pointing rifle at police

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – Officials say the leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been convicted of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Sunday that jurors found John F. Johnson guilty Friday on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago.

Officials say Johnson pointed an AR-15 platform rifle and tactical flashlight at two federally deputized officers on a roof in downtown Louisville.

The 59-year-old Johnson also goes by “Grandmaster Jay” and his group often demonstrates against white supremacy and police violence.

