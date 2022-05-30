ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2 killed in fiery Downtown Dallas crash

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Two people died in a fiery rollover crash overnight in Dallas. First responders were called to the scene on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Routh...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 10

JAZZILALADI.
3d ago

Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney. The 25 year old cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals has passed away. So much life ahead of him. Send a prayer up for him, his family and friends after this tragic loss.

Reply(1)
5
Comments / 0

