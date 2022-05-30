2 killed in fiery Downtown Dallas crash
DALLAS - Two people died in a fiery rollover crash overnight in Dallas. First responders were called to the scene on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Routh...www.fox4news.com
Rest In Peace Jeff Gladney. The 25 year old cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals has passed away. So much life ahead of him. Send a prayer up for him, his family and friends after this tragic loss.
