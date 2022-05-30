ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Crash: Sanitation worker pinned against garbage truck, loses a leg

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqPAb_0fux49rw00

A garbage handler in Old Jefferson lost his leg this Monday morning after a driver crashed into the garbage truck and pinned the worker between the two vehicles.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 41-year-old May Wen of Metairie, crashed her Toyota RAV 4 as she was texting while driving down River Road in Jefferson Parish on Memorial Day.

Troopers say Wen admitted to texting and swerved in an attempt to avoid the collision but still crashed into the truck, pinning the garbage handler working the back of the truck at that time. The worker’s leg was severed from his body in the crash.

As WWLTV reports, a spokesperson for the garbage company says the garbage hauler was taken by EMS to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans in stable condition.

Wen was arrested by police on a charge of Negligent Injury, improper control of a vehicle and texting while driving. She was booked on a $650 bond according to a JPSO booking report.

The crash comes as the state House passed a bill aimed at prohibiting drivers from using a cell phone while driving.

Co-author of House Bill 376 and Louisiana Representative Mike Huval tells WWL's Tommy Tucker that his bill prohibiting a driver from holding a cell phone while driving aims at preventing such tragedies. Huval says he had to make some amendments to the bill but he thinks it will make a difference.

“There is a two-year sunset on this bill, which I think is good, it was amended this year,” said Louisiana Representative and co-author of House Bill 376, Mike Huval. “I think this will work well but in the event there are concerns, there is an opportunity to just let it sunset away, or if it is doing some good, which I really feel it will do, it continues.”

Comments / 3

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-12 After Colliding with Tractor-Trailer. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, around 8:00 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in a 2004 Nissan Pathfinder. All at the same, a 2010 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was driving west on Interstate 12 ahead of the Nissan. Wells collided with the rear of the Peterbilt for unknown reasons. The collision caused the Nissan to flip over, and Wells was ejected from the vehicle.
RAYNE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metairie, LA
Cars
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Cars
Metairie, LA
Accidents
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
Metairie, LA
Crime & Safety
KATC News

Rayne woman dies in Hammond crash

A Tuesday morning crash on I-12 has claimed the life of a Rayne woman, troopers say. State Police say Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne died in the crash. Wells was driving west on Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish at about 8 a.m. Tuesday when her vehicle struck the rear-end of an 18-wheeler. The impact caused her vehicle to overturn and Wells was ejected from the vehicle, troopers say.
RAYNE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Officer Hospitalized After Being Deliberately Hit by ATV He Was Trying to Stop for Reckless Driving

A Plaquemines Parish deputy was seriously injured after being deliberately struck by an SUV he was trying to stop for reckless driving. According to a report from WAFB, a deputy was rushed to a local hospital after the intentional collision and is currently in serious condition. Lt. Chaun Domingue, an agency spokesperson for the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Department, says the deputy was a 10-year veteran of the department.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Sanitation Worker#Pinning#Traffic Accident#Wwltv#Ems#Ochsner Medical Center#Jpso#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Allegedly Intentionally Hitting A Deputy While Fleeing on an ATV

Louisiana Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Allegedly Intentionally Hitting A Deputy While Fleeing on an ATV. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on May 31, 2022, around 3:00 a.m., they were requested by the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a serious injury crash involving one of their deputies that occurred during a pursuit. The accident happened on LA 407 near the Woodland Highway Bridge in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. Detectives from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (BOI) are looking into the incident.
BELLE CHASSE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy