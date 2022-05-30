Lack of change may not be best for Steelers

Omar Khan’s resume justifies the opportunity he's being given by the Steelers.

With 21 years of experience in the organization, Khan’s hiring as General Manager brings with it a sense of familiarity and comfortability within the front office.

He even said so himself.

“There’s not going to be a lot of change here,” Khan said at his introductory press conference Friday. “There are some ideas I want to implement and put in place, but I don’t foresee a lot of change.”

The question, however, is if a lack of change is what’s best for the Steelers?

Pittsburgh has no playoff wins over the past five seasons and it’s won just three playoff games since 2011. All while having a — albeit injured and deteriorating — quarterback bound for the Hall of Fame.

Offensively, the team has had the likes of Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and a veteran, cohesive offensive line for some of that time.

During that stretch, the Steelers have also sported one of the NFL’s most consistent defenses, with multiple All-Pro caliber players — including last year’s NFL Defensive Player of the Year, TJ Watt — sprinkled throughout it and one that is normally near the NFL’s lead in sacks and quarterback pressures.

There’s been a lot of talent, a lot of promise and a fair amount of regular season wins, without a doubt.

But where are the ultimate results?

The Steelers have, for various reasons, been embarrassed in their last three postseason appearances, allowing 45 points per game in those three losses.

Now the organization is going through an on-field transition, particularly at the quarterback position, after drafting Kenny Pickett 20th overall. Pittsburgh also has a new defensive coordinator in Teryl Austin and the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, is in just his second year. Multiple position coach changes have been made, as well.

Perhaps because of that Art Rooney II wanted there to be some sense of stability in Kevin Colbert’s replacement, and went with the comfortable choice in Khan, a numbers guru primarily responsible for managing contracts and the team’s salary cap situation over the years.

But, while Khan has been proficient in those areas, he has no background in scouting, which could be why the team also brought in Eagles Director of Player Personnel Andy Weidl to be be his Assistant General Manager.

It’s fair to wonder what input Khan will have when it comes to player analysis, scouting and drafting. It’s also fair to wonder how much more responsibility Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will take on with Colbert now retired.

If that is the case, has Tomlin earned the right to make more decisions? Recent results say probably not.

Outside of the Steelers’ locker room at Heinz Field, Tomlin’s familiar refrain, ‘The Standard is the Standard’ is emblazoned on the wall.

But what does that mean, exactly? What is the 'Steeler way?' Is it sticking with the status quo, hoping that it eventually works?

No one expected Khan to step to the podium Friday and break down the changes he plans to make. And he said the right things in support of his current head coach and his friend and mentor, Colbert.

Khan, however, might be best served letting that be more lip service than gospel.

It may not be the right time for any more major changes. But that day might be coming, particularly if the next couple of seasons continue down the path of playoff failures that the organization is currently walking.

If the current transition doesn't turn out to be successful, Khan can’t be afraid to make the necessary, difficult decisions. And to create his own standard.