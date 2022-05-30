Report: Napoli Wants A Huge Bid To Start Negotiating Manchester United Target Signing Victor Osimhen
According to reports, Napoli would want a huge bid as the threshold to start the negotiations between Manchester United and Victor Osimhen.
Several weeks ago it was claimed that the Red Devils were looking at the Napoli Striker as a potential reinforcement for the attacking line of Erik Ten Hag's squad.
The Old Trafford side is not the only team keen on Osimhen's services as it was said Arsenal is also interested in signing the Nigerian forward.
The number 9 has participated in 32 games this season for Napoli, scoring 18 goals and helping his team with 6 assists in all competitions.
According to claims from Italian media Gazzetta Dello Sport (via SportWitness ): Manchester United are once again mentioned as suitors for the Lagos born on Monday.
Victor Osimhen is Napoli's 'prized piece' if a potential sale is to take place it could drastically change the upcoming summer transfer window for the Italian side.
However, this will not be possible unless an offer of 100 million euros is on the table for the Gli Azzurri and that would only be to start negotiations for a possible transfer.
Neither United or Arsenal have yet made any official bids for the Nigerian Striker, and whether or not they make it is still a 'mystery'.
