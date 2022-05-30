ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeycutt hits 2 HRs: UNC beats NC State, wins ACC tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Vance Honeycutt hit two more home runs and, Angel Zarate went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and North Carolina beat N.C. State 9-5 on Sunday to win the ACC Tournament and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Honeycutt, who also hit two homers in North Carolina’s win over top-seeded Virginia Tech on Friday, became the first player in program history to record at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season and is the first freshman in the NCAA to accomplish the feat since at least 2011.

Devonte Brown hit a lead-off double and scored on a single by Josh Hood to give N.C. State a 1-0 lead but the Tar Heels responded with two-run home run by Honeycutt in the bottom of the first and exploded for six runs in the second to make it 8-1.

Tomas Frick led off the bottom of the second when he reached on a fielding error, Hunter Stokely followed with a single and Colby Wilkerson was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. Zarate singled up the middle to score Frick and Stokely and Wilkerson scored on a double by Danny Serretti before Honeycutt struck again, hitting a three-run bomb over the wall in left.

Brown and LuJames Groover III each went 3-for-5 with an RBI for No. 10 seed N.C. State (36-20).

North Carolina, which won its eighth ACC title, has won seven consecutive games.

WNCT

Spivey named Third-Team All-American

TUCSON, A.Z. – East Carolina junior Carter Spivey has been named Collegiate Baseball Third-Team All-American the publication announced Thursday morning. His selection marks the 10th consecutive year the Pirates have landed at least one player on an All-America squad and he is the 11th different player chosen under head coach Cliff Godwin. Spivey, the 2022 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT 9OYS Sports Talk: Tournament time for ECU baseball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s postseason time and the East Carolina University baseball team is ready to play host in the Greenville Regional. ECU (42-18), winners of 18 straight, will open play Friday at 1 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium against Coppin State (24-28). Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) and Virginia (38-17) will play the second game. WNCT […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU set to host Greenville Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 8 National Seed East Carolina (42-28) will play host to the 2022 Greenville Regional starting Friday at 1 p.m. at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates will square off against Coppin State (24-28) in the first game of the regional, while Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) will play Virginia (38-17) in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks defeat RiverDogs 4-1

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Daniel Mateo’s two-run homer in the second inning gave the Down East Wood Ducks offense some early momentum on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday at Grainger Stadium. Mateo’s home run helped the Wood Ducks recover after Charleston took a 1-0 lead with the help […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

Hurricanes’ Jarvis, Raanta start offseason in recovery mode

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes rookie Seth Jarvis took a beating in the Stanley Cup playoffs, including a jarring hit that left him with an apparent concussion and spotty memories in the aftermath. He’s feeling better now that the headache has faded, at least. But he’s still feeling in a “fog” and sluggish with […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Former Panthers TE becomes lead analyst for Fox NFL games

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A familiar face has been elevated to one of the top jobs at Fox Sports. Fox had to replace both members of its top NFL broadcasting team after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN. In a press release on Tuesday, Fox announced that Kevin Burkhardt has taken over for Buck as the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Harris named interim dean of ECU College of Business

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Michael L. Harris has been appointed interim dean of the East Carolina University College of Business, effective July 1, following Dr. Paul Schwager, who will begin a new role as dean of the College of Charleston School of Business this summer. “It has been gratifying to see the College of Business […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Devonte Brown
WNCT

PCC Medical Dosimetry student wins significant ASRT Scholarship

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College student Erin Brzoskowski has been awarded a $5,000-scholarship by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) Foundation.  Brzoskowski, an ASRT member, was one of nine students from across the country selected to receive a Varian Radiation Therapy Advancement Scholarship for the upcoming academic year. The awards, which vary between […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ECU LGBTQ+ Center celebrates Pride Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is the first day of Pride Month, where members of the LGBTQ+ community celebrate their community and individual experiences in the world. Many pride events that celebrate the community are usually held in June in cities across the country. Many departments and organizations at East Carolina University, such as the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington County Early College High School celebrates Class of 2022

WASHINGTON, N.C.— The Class of 2022 at Washington County Early College High School celebrated their high school graduation at the Roanoke River Maritime Museum in Plymouth, N.C. The dual enrollment program, which allows students to start taking college courses while in high school, saw 12 students presented with high school diplomas, seven of whom also […]
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Kinston to host the Chitlin Circuit

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready to perk up your ears. On Thursday, a dedication ceremony will be held to recognize the role funk music has played. The celebration of the first historic marker to the Birth of Funk Music will be held at 129 N. Queen St. in Kinston from 4-7 p.m. At 4 […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Mattamuskeet Early College High School Class of 2022 graduates

WASHINGTON, N.C.— The Class of 2022 at Mattamuskeet Early College High School celebrated their high school graduation on May 27. The dual enrollment program allows students to take college courses while in high school, with 11 students presented with high school diplomas, and two who also received an associate’s degree or diploma through Beaufort County […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Rent in Greenville: Prices increase again over past month

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville rents have increased over the past month and have increased sharply by 10% in comparison to the same time last year. Apartmentlist.com released the information in its latest report. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Greenville’s year-over-year rent growth lags […]
WNCT

Rep. Farkas working to change broadband standards across the state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new bill filed by District 9 State Rep. Brian Farkas is seeking to increase broadband speeds across the state. It’s called the Broadband Modernization Act, and Farkas said it’s an initiative to remove outdated barriers, which he said are holding back internet speeds across the state necessary in today’s world, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Duplin County Schools hold first graduation Wednesday

BEULAVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Duplin County Schools will recognize its seniors with graduation ceremonies that started Wednesday. High schools all over Eastern North Carolina will be conducting graduation ceremonies over the next few weeks. Duplin County Schools is the first in ENC to recognize its graduates. North Duplin High School recognized its seniors during a […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
