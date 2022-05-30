ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Annual Singing Convention, Benson Sing, celebrating 101 years

By Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

BENSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Are you ready to be a star?

The 101st State Annual Singing Convention will be held on June 24-26 in the Singing Grove park at 400 East Main Street in Benson.

The first two days will feature numerous choirs singing with the last day being used to hold the sing competition.

For more information, click here.

