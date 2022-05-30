ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Man found dead, repeatedly stabbed following Jersey City brawl

By Brian Brant
 3 days ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 28-year-old Jersey City man was found stabbed to death after police responded to report of a brawl on Sunday afternoon, officials said Monday.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Jawon Purcell, with apparent multiple stab wounds in front of a home on Bostwick Avenue, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

He was pronounced dead at 2:03 p.m., and the cause and manner of his death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

The county prosecutor's office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the case.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here .

All information will be kept confidential.

John Williams
3d ago

People always get killed down there.. If the Mayor cared more about his citizens.. And less about trying to become NYCs 6th borough ..It would be better..

