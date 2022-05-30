ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone

By The Associated Press
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8P3K_0fux3Jia00

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bands of rain and gusty winds lashed Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Monday as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, advanced slowly toward a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns.

Ominous grey skies and blowing sand cleared beaches in the popular destinations of Puerto Escondido, Puerto Angel and Huatulco.

Near Puerto Angel, gusts of wind, heavy rain and big waves began lashing the beach town of Zipolite, long known for its clothing-optional beach and bohemian vibe.

“There is a lot of rain and sudden gusts of strong wind,” said Silvia Ranfagni, the manager of Zipolite’s Casa Kalmar hotel. “The ocean is really stirred up, and it’s raining a lot,” said Ranfagni, who has decided to ride out Agatha at the property.

National emergency officials said they had assembled a task force of more than 9,300 people for the area and more than 200 shelters were opened as forecasters warned of dangerous storm surge and flooding from heavy rains.

After forming on Sunday, Agatha quickly gained power, and it was predicted to make landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Late Monday morning, Agatha accelerated slightly, as it moved toward the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. The region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite.

The hurricane center said Agatha could “bring an extremely dangerous storm surge and life-threatening winds.”

Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) — just 1 mph under the threshold for a Category 3, the hurricane center said. The storm’s center was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Angel and heading to the northeast at 8 mph (13 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to drop 10 to 16 inches (250 to 400 millimeters) of rain on parts of Oaxaca, with isolated maximums of 20 inches (500 millimeters), posing the threat of flash floods and mudslides.

Little change in strength was expected before the storm makes landfall, according to the hurricane center. A hurricane warning was in effect between the port of Salina Cruz and the Lagunas de Chacahua.

In Huatulco, municipal authorities cancelled schools and ordered “the absolute closure” of all beaches and its seven bays, many of which are reachable only by boat.

To the west in Zipolite, long known for its clothing-optional beach and bohemian vibe, hotel workers were gathering out outdoor furniture and installing storm shutters.

The government’s Mexican Turtle Center — a former slaughterhouse turned conservation center in Mazunte — announced it was closed to visitors until further notice because of the hurricane.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Severe storm leaves behind damage in Crawford County

The recent severe weather has left behind some damage in parts of Crawford County on June 1. Heavy rain and strong winds blew down trees along Gasteiger Road in West Mead Township. Downpours along Cotton Road in Vernon Township were also threatening to blow down some trees. A wall cloud could be seen heading into […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Pacific Coast#Ap#Casa Kalmar
YourErie

Three-year-old pedestrian struck on Downing Avenue

Correction: Downing Avenue. Erie Police are investigating the scene where a pedestrian was struck. According to police, a three-year-old pedestrian was hit on Downing Avenue around 9:40 p.m. on May 31. One witness at the scene said the victim appeared to be a child who was walking with their mother. Police have also confirmed that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Teen, 17, sentenced to prison for 2021 shooting

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to prison for shooting a teen on a basketball court in September of 2021. Nysear Buckner is sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison with five years of probation and 200 hours of community service. He was charged as an adult, and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gov. Wolf urges action on $2,000 direct payments

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to many Pennsylvanians. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Mexico City
YourErie

Local businessman invests in Erie, transforming several properties

On May 31, we got a first look inside the new Great Lakes Insurance building on West 12th Street. Pete Zaphiris, a local businessman and developer, is investing in the city’s center, while transforming several properties on West 12th and West 14th streets. “The investment in the city is probably unprecedented since I’ve been around. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tens of thousands visit Presque Isle over Memorial Day weekend

A hot and sunny Memorial Day weekend drew tens of thousands of people to Presque Isle. Attendance figures for the three-day holiday have been release. If you decided to go to the park this Memorial Day weekend, you had plenty of company. On Saturday, May 28, almost 19,000 people visited the Peninsula. That was the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Penelec increasing prices 15% starting June 1; Erie residents react

A local electric company is raising its prices starting June 1, and customers will see this reflection on their bill for July 2022. Penelec is increasing its prices 15%, which could add around $16 to a customer’s bill for average use. Customers are encouraged to shop the marketplace to potentially find a better deal, or […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Griff Slides at Frontier Park closed for 2 weeks

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) has announced the giant slides at Frontier Park will be temporarily closed for 2 weeks. LEAF announced on its Facebook page that beginning June 1 the Griff Slides will be closed for around 2 weeks so a permanent fence can be installed at the top of […]
LIFESTYLE
YourErie

Police searching for person involved in weekend hit & run

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking for the public’s help locating a person accused in a weekend hit and run accident. According to a PSP news release, a person in a 2019 or 2020 grey/silver Kia Sorento allegedly hit another vehicle sometime between Friday at 11 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

U.S. Brig Niagara being prepped for sailing season

Work started early on June 1 preparing the U.S. Brig Niagara for its first sailing season in two years. The Niagara’s crew worked to return the ship’s masts to their upright positions using large cranes. It’s a major part of getting the Flagship Brig Niagara ready for the coming season. Along with the masts, both […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two business to leave Flagship City Food Hall

Two businesses are saying that they are done with Erie’s Flagship City Food Hall just after six months. The owner of Lucky Louie’s has confirmed that the restaurant will be closing its location at the Flagship City Food Hall. The former chef of Blue Willow Bakery and Cafe confirmed that the business is no longer […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Some strong storms this afternoon/evening

Approaching cold front will set off some showers and storms later Wednesday afternoon. It will first hit the Erie area early/mid afternoon, and farther into Crawford and Warren counties by late afternoon into early evening. The storms that hit Erie not expected to be severe, but there is a better threat of severe storms Crawford […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver runs red light, hits car almost sending it into nearby house

One driver narrowly escapes crashing into a house after being hit by a car. This accident took place around 4 p.m. near the intersection of East 38th Street and Burton Avenue. According to Erie Police, a driver ran a red light and hit another car. The car that was hit was sent into the yard […]
YourErie

PSP searching for driver of rolled over vehicle in Fairview

Just before 6:30 p.m. crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue, Lake Shore Fire Department, and West County Paramedics were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident on Tow Road in Fairview. When crews arrived on scene, they were told that the vehicle involved reportedly hit four cement pylons at Chivers Construction. The vehicle was found […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy