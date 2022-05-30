ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, OH

PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say

13abc.com
 3 days ago

Images from the funeral of Dominic Francis, the Bluffton Police officer that died in a pursuit last week. Three suspects are...

www.13abc.com

13abc.com

Two arrested in Rite Aid robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were arrested after an alleged robbery in Toledo. It happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway Street Wednesday night. Google lists the address as a Rite Aid location. According to police reports, two people reported being approached by the suspects...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

VIDEO: Deputy shoots man in Marysville confrontation

Warning: Viewers may find the video above hard to watch, and NBC4 has edited it because of its sensitive nature. MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities have released bodycam and dashcam video Thursday from a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead in Marysville. According to Marysville police, someone called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Monday to […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
WDTN

Have you seen him? Theft suspect eludes police twice

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the man suspected of stealing from a local store before leading police on two separate chases. The man pictured is suspected of stealing a pair of Timberland boots from the Meijer located at 7150 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights. As police arrived on the scene, the […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
City
Bluffton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bluffton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Tate Township, OH
WTAJ

Johnstown teen busted with stolen cars, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An unlicensed teenager faces felony charges after he allegedly was caught driving two vehicles in May and crashed one of them by Sheetz on Central Avenue, according to police reports. On May 6 around 4:23 a.m., 18-year-old Matthew Robert Farmer crashed a 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of Central […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wktn.com

Man Arrested After Foot Pursuit in Findlay

Officers from the Findlay Police Department were dispatched to investigate several suspicious people behind a closed business on Tiffin Avenue late Tuesday night. According to a release, while attempting to identify the subjects and determine what they were doing, one subject took off running. Officers began a foot pursuit of...
FINDLAY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Man killed in Bascom crash

Bascom, Ohio — A Fostoria man was killed in a vehicle crash in Bascom Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:28 p.m., the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a 2000 Ford pickup truck hitting a tree near 6330 W. State Route 18 in Bascom. Upon arrival,...
BASCOM, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Man steals package from porch in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after they said a man rode his bike onto a front porch and stole a package in Weinland Park north of downtown. Police say at noon on May 27, the suspect rode up to the residence of a 24-year-old woman on the 1200 block of Courtland Ave. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Person shows up at fire station with gunshot wound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue confirms one person was shot in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officials said Laquentai Mappe, 24, showed up at Fire Station 4 on Hill Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but officials said the shooting happened in the 4400 block of South Avenue. Police reports said his girlfriend drove him there. Fire crews treated them at the station.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: Police release new photo of vehicle linked to unsolved murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are still working the unsolved murder of Tyshaun Moore. Then 39-year-old was shot and killed while walking down Batavia Street in Toledo. Toledo Police detective, Justin Hawkins, says according to family and friends, Moore was well-known and liked in the neighborhood. Investigators believe he was walking to someone’s house on the afternoon of November 5, 2021, when he was shot and killed.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Findlay man faces several charges after police find drugs and guns in car

A Findlay man is behind bars, facing several charges after police say he ran off from them. Officers say they saw several suspicious people behind Rancho Fiesta on Tiffin Avenue just before midnight last night. 24-year-old K'caleeb Gonzales allegedly took off running behind an apartment building on Queenswood Drive. He was later nabbed by police.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Man found not guilty in Napolean Walmart stabbing

NAPOLEAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the Napolean Walmart stabbing was found not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday. Kyle Kirby, of Bowling Green, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault. According to court documents, Kirby was evaluated by two different doctors and was ordered to 11 years of court supervision of treatment and medication.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Coroner: Man killed on Vance St. shot 16 times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An autopsy revealed that a man killed Tuesday on Vance Street was shot 16 times. According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Christopher Thomas, 31, suffered 16 gunshot wounds including the chest, back, abdomen, left arm, left hand, left hip and buttock, and left leg.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teenage girl from Lewis Center found safe

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl who was missing from Lewis Center has been found. Madelyn Johnson was last seen by her parents at 6:30pm Monday and last made contact with her mother Tuesday evening via text, per the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced […]
LEWIS CENTER, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man sentenced for stealing buses, defrauding church group

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Department of Justice announced a Toledo man was sentenced for his role in stealing buses and defrauding a church tour group. Derrick Lamont Jones, 57, of Toledo, pleaded guilty to stealing motorcoach buses from various businesses and defrauding a church tour group. In addition, he...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hudson man dies in car-bicycle crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hudson man died in a car-bicycle collision on Wednesday. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of U.S.-127 and Beecher Road for a car-bicycle collision. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck the bicyclist, who was...
HUDSON, MI

