Birmingham, AL

ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges

By WBRC Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 62-year-old woman was killed in an accident on I-20 Sunday, May 29, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. A man faces charges in her death. Troopers said 62-year-old Deborah Barrett,...

MyArkLaMiss

Suspect still wanted in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left one person dead and law enforcement looking for a killer. On April, 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting took place in Monroe that took the life of a 17-year-old. Now authorities are searching for a suspect and he’s […]
MONROE, LA
Ranburne, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
41-year-old Sterrett man killed in crash on U.S. 280

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Sterrett man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 280 on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said 41-year-old Stephen D. Dixon was killed when his SUV was struck by another driver. It happened at 5:29 p.m. on U.S....
STERRETT, AL
Woman arrested for Lee County murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend. Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21. The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Man charged with killing wife in Trussville shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Heavy police presence on Wimberly Road in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Wimberly Road - known as Lee Road 56 - in Lee County. Sheriff Jay Jones says a car chase ended in a wreck with law enforcement searching for the suspect after they fled the scene. Jones says...
LEE COUNTY, AL
Joe Jenkins
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
Cherokee County Woman Arrested in Rome

A Cherokee County woman was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, charged with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil. Makala Nicole Cockerham, age 24 of Centre – was arrested at the 3rd Avenue Parking Deck in Rome after police state they found her to be in possession of a THC Vape Pen and less than an ounce of marijuana.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Man arrested on charges of home invasion

A Ruston man was arrested over Memorial Day weekend on charges of home invasion. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of Second Street and Hickory Street on May 30 in reference to a male who was disturbing the peace. Dispatch advised the deputy that LPSO had received multiple complaints about the male jumping on vehicles and running through yards. While the deputy was in route, dispatch advised that the male had forced his way into one of the complainant’s house.
RUSTON, LA
ALEA: Cullman man drowns trying to retrieve boat canopy

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man drowned in Smith Lake Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Investigators said Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats. It happened at approximately 1:40...
CULLMAN, AL
Update to Attempted Robbery in Cedar Bluff

According to a press release, Cedar Bluff Police have made an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery at The County Store service station that occurred on May 6th, 2022. Cedar Bluff officers were dispatched to The Country Store in reference to a white male wearing a blue shirt, jeans,...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
One injured after house fire in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person suffered a burn injury after a house fire in West Birmingham. This happened in the 1600 block of 43rd Street Ensley. Crews say the house has a lot of fire showing. We will continue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Boaz Police Officer hit during traffic stop

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department announced on Facebook that one of its officers was injured during a traffic stop Saturday. According to the post, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 near Seay Ave. when the officer’s patrol car was hit by a speeding vehicle.
BOAZ, AL
21-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in north Birmingham identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating their second homicide of the day Tuesday. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tarlumi C. Bonner. He was found shot to death inside the home on a couch. Police say...

