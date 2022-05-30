ALEA: 62-year-old woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-20; man faces several charges
By WBRC Staff
3 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 62-year-old woman was killed in an accident on I-20 Sunday, May 29, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. A man faces charges in her death. Troopers said 62-year-old Deborah Barrett,...
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 8-year-old child was cut by flying glass when shots were fired into a car in Talladega on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, according to Talladega Police. Officers said they responded to a shooting in the area of Hwy 275 and Howard Street at approximately 2:05 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An eyewitness recorded video of an unfolding situation Tuesday afternoon as a robbery suspect and another witness exchanged gunfire outside a store in the town of Pike Road in Montgomery County. The owner of the video, who asked not to be identified by name, provided...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, FOX 14’s Chelsea Monae highlights a crime that left one person dead and law enforcement looking for a killer. On April, 15, 2022, a drive-by shooting took place in Monroe that took the life of a 17-year-old. Now authorities are searching for a suspect and he’s […]
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Sterrett man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 280 on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said 41-year-old Stephen D. Dixon was killed when his SUV was struck by another driver. It happened at 5:29 p.m. on U.S....
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County authorities released the name of the woman arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man during the Memorial Day weekend. Rachel Brown, 20, faces second-degree murder for the death of Kavon Usher, 21. The fatal shooting happened Saturday morning, May 28...
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Wimberly Road - known as Lee Road 56 - in Lee County. Sheriff Jay Jones says a car chase ended in a wreck with law enforcement searching for the suspect after they fled the scene. Jones says...
Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
Police in West Alabama seized more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59 Wednesday. The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force is a multi-agency unit that combats the spread of illegal narcotics in Marengo, Greene and Sumter Counties. According to a Facebook post from...
A Cherokee County woman was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, charged with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil. Makala Nicole Cockerham, age 24 of Centre – was arrested at the 3rd Avenue Parking Deck in Rome after police state they found her to be in possession of a THC Vape Pen and less than an ounce of marijuana.
A Ruston man was arrested over Memorial Day weekend on charges of home invasion. A Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the area of Second Street and Hickory Street on May 30 in reference to a male who was disturbing the peace. Dispatch advised the deputy that LPSO had received multiple complaints about the male jumping on vehicles and running through yards. While the deputy was in route, dispatch advised that the male had forced his way into one of the complainant’s house.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man is being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from families after telling them he’d install a pool for them. Police say John Tucker, 48, scammed two Floyd County residents out of a total of $34,000 between April and September 2021.
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman man drowned in Smith Lake Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Investigators said Frankie D. Cruce, 60, drowned as he attempted to retrieve a canopy which fell from his boat near Miller’s Flats. It happened at approximately 1:40...
According to a press release, Cedar Bluff Police have made an arrest in connection with an attempted robbery at The County Store service station that occurred on May 6th, 2022. Cedar Bluff officers were dispatched to The Country Store in reference to a white male wearing a blue shirt, jeans,...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that one person suffered a burn injury after a house fire in West Birmingham. This happened in the 1600 block of 43rd Street Ensley. Crews say the house has a lot of fire showing. We will continue...
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Boaz Police Department announced on Facebook that one of its officers was injured during a traffic stop Saturday. According to the post, the officer was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 431 near Seay Ave. when the officer’s patrol car was hit by a speeding vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating their second homicide of the day Tuesday. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tarlumi C. Bonner. He was found shot to death inside the home on a couch. Police say...
