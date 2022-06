QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial has gone up on the I-74 Bridge bike and pedestrian path in honor of the two men killed in a suspected drunk driving crash. The crash happened May 21 when the driver of an SUV drove onto the path from the Bettendorf side and hit three people on the path, near the Moline entrance.

