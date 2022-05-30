ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

2 dead after cars collide, run into crowd at Memorial Day event in Nebraska

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpaiX_0fux0vr300

May 30 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and almost two dozen others were injured after a major car crash in Nebraska during the Americruise event in Lincoln on Sunday, authorities said.

Police said that two vehicles collided at an intersection and the force from the crash sent both vehicles into a crowd of bystanders who'd gathered to watch the annual Memorial Day event.

The dead included two young women in their early 20s. Both were riding in one of the vehicles during the crash. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said their vehicle was struck by another.

Officials said that one of the injured is in critical condition.

"The Lincoln Police Department offers their condolences to the family and friends of those that were killed as a result of this incident," the department said in a statement. "We will work tirelessly to determine what occurred and hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.

"This is an ongoing investigation. We do not believe, nor is there any evidence, this was an intentional act."

Police said they expected to give more information on Monday and asked for help from eyewitnesses or video or photo evidence of the crash.

The Americruise event attracts motorists to Lincoln each Memorial Day weekend to show off their cars and cruise the streets.

Comments / 5

Related
KETV.com

'My heart just shattered': Friend remembers Lincoln crash victim

LINCOLN, Neb. — We're learning more about the crash that killed two women and put 20 other people in the hospital. According to a Lincoln police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding and later tested positive for marijuana. The report shows he's from Omaha and...
LINCOLN, NE
americanmilitarynews.com

Witnesses describe car crashing into crowd, killing 2 and injuring 20

Eric Turvey was standing outside his SUV parked in the Barnes and Noble parking lot Sunday night watching cars cruising down O Street when he heard screeching, saw two cars crash and a black Taurus barrel-rolling toward him. It came to rest upside down in front of him, along with...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island home riddled with bullets during shooting incident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police in Grand Island are searching for a gunman after a home was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday, in the 100 block of West 14th Street. According to Grand Island Police, an on duty officer was about five blocks from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers say they arrested 20 impaired drivers over Memorial Day weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers arrested 20 impaired drivers during Memorial Day weekend, the Nebraska State Patrol says. They also helped 226 drivers throughout the state during the holiday weekend. “Summer will be full of vacations and holiday celebrations,” Col. John Bolduc said. “If those events involve alcohol, plan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Cars
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
US News and World Report

2 Killed, 20 Injured After Car Barrels Into Nebraska Crowd

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two people were killed and 20 others were injured after a crash that sent two cars careening into a crowd of bystanders while an annual Memorial Day weekend “cruise” night was wrapping up in Nebraska’s capital, police said Monday. Two women, ages...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Two dead, 20 bystanders injured after Lincoln car crash

Severe storms remain possible across southwest Iowa this afternoon. Only on 6: Boutique museum invites you inside Black history. Mama's Attic is a local hub for Black history. 6 On Your Side: Omaha nonprofit needs new truck to help vets. Updated: 6 hours ago. An Omaha-based nonprofit is dedicated to...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate escapes during hospital trip

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate escaped after going to a hospital on Wednesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Authorities say James Crihfield, an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, was granted permission to go the hospital. An alert indicated that he took off his electronic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Memorial Day#Traffic Accident#Lincoln Police Capt
klin.com

LPD Chief Provides Update On Crash That Killed Two Women

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins provided an update Monday on a crash Sunday night that killed two women and injured 20 people. Ewins says the crash happened at the end of an unsanctioned “Americruise” event. She says just before 11:00 the event was winding down and traffic patterns...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Police Chief – Americruise Event in Lincoln “Will Change”

Burnouts on O Street 5-31-22 (Dale Johnson) (KFOR NEWS May 31, 2022) The “hot rod” classic car event known as Americruise has been coming to Lincoln since the 90s with few law enforcement disruptions. That changed Sunday night when 2 Lincoln women in their 20’s were killed at the intersection of 52nd and O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska Suspect Taken Into Custody In SW Iowa

(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska suspect has been taken into custody in Council Bluffs after crashing his vehicle during a car chase. Twenty-nine-year-old Vernon Williams make a court appearance in Douglas County, Nebraska last week. Williams is accused of threatening a car dealer with a hammer last November. Authorities say he got free when he ran out of a hospital emergency room, carjacked a woman, and was finally recaptured after the crash near the Iowa School for the Deaf.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

LPD: Vehicle crashes into Lincoln Business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a south Lincoln business Saturday. According to LPD, a vehicle drove into Braede Fresh Express Cafe at the corner of 33rd and Pioneers Blvd just before noon. Authorities said the driver mistook the accelerator for the...
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting near Benson Church of Christ

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What many neighbors thought were fireworks turned out to be gunshots Sunday afternoon. More than a dozen gunshots were heard just before 4 p.m. near 58th and Miami Street, outside the Benson Church of Christ. Several people say they saw two cars shooting at each other.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Crash Claims on Life

(Pottawattamie County) One person died, and another suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:54 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 33- mile marker. The driver, 66-year-old Andrea J. Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska, was injured in the accident. Authorities say 72-year-old Delbert Barge, of North Platte, Nebraska, a passenger died at the scene.
KCAU 9 News

Sheriff’s Office: 1 person missing after boat sinks in Missouri River

Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Mondamin Fire and Rescue, Modale Fire and Rescue, Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue, Iowa DNR, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Southwest Iowa Dive Team, Blair Police Department, Blair Fire and Rescue, Yutan Dive Team, Harrison County Emergency Management, and Shelby County Emergency Management reported to the scene.
WHO 13

One killed, one injured in Highway 34 motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman has died and a man was hospitalized after a serious motorcycle crash near Red Oak Saturday morning. According to Iowa State Patrol, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 34 with 66-year-old Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley as his passenger. Authorities believe the Gourleys […]
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple individuals for Operating While Intoxicated over the Memorial Day weekend. Tyzania Laisis Marlen Williams, 28, was arrested Sunday for OWI 1st Offense, Failure to Maintain Control of Motor Vehicle, and No Valid Drivers License. The charges stem from a call to the 40 mile marker of I-80 eastbound for a car that was following a vehicle too closely, unable to maintain lanes, and nearly side swiped multiple motorists on the Interstate.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
366K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy