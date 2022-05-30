ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Phillies Swept by Mets as Struggles Continue

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PI397_0fux090m00

The Philadelphia Phillies were swept by the New York Mets after the second walk off of the series.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After Sunday night's 5-4 walk off loss to the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies have now lost eight of their last 13 and sit six games below .500.

It's not a great scene right now in the clubhouse as the Philadelphia Inquirer has reported that their seems to be a lack of energy coming from the players and staff. Losing on Sunday Night Baseball did nothing to help raise morale and spirts, especially as Philadelphia is slated to host a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants starting on Monday.

While the end result was not ideal, there were some glimmers of hope throughout the evening. Despite allowing three runs in the first inning (only one earned) starter Zack Wheeler battled back to pitch six innings on the evening, limiting the damage to the first.

Despite an anemic offensive showing to start the evening, the Phillies did indeed surge back and take the lead on the heels of a Nick Castellanos three-run home run in the eighth inning. It seemed to good to be true for this struggling team to finally come away with a victory thanks to a late inning surge.

And in fact, it was. Corey Knebel was called upon to close out the game and protect a one-run lead. Instead, he gave up a solo home run to Nick Plummer, the first of his young career. It all but ensured extra innings.

For the second time in a single series, New York walked off to secure another victory and series sweep.

For many, it appears a change is needed within the organization. The expectations for this club, which has the fourth-highest payroll in MLB at $233 million, were sky high, rightfully so. Being six games under .500 is beyond unacceptable. Perhaps it is those expectations that are weighing the team down.

Regardless, a shakeup is needed.

A potential change of managerial leadership could spark that process. Another acquisition to help shore up the bullpen or defense could improve morale on and off the field while enhancing performance on it.

Whatever the change may be, one is needed. It is now too late in the season to say "it's still early" because it is not. How the team performs now will directly affect their buyer/seller position come the trade deadline on August 2.

Just simply hoping for a turnaround won' get the job done.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Phillies: 3 trades to make to salvage this season

Philadelphia Phillies: There are three trades they can make to salvage their 2022 season. Something has to change for the Philadelphia Phillies. They have a record of 21-29 and are in third place in the NL East, 12.5 games back of the New York Mets for first place. There are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jean Segura to injured list; Roman Quinn DFA’ed in flurry of Phillies moves

More unexpected, however, is the second part of the move: Roman Quinn being designated for assignment. The move potentially ends the 29-year old’s tenure in Phillies uniform following six injury-plagued seasons in the Big Leagues. Quinn has seen a consistent regression at the plate since joining the Phillies in 2016 with his speed becoming quickly outclassed by his inability to consistently get on base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Nick Maton batting ninth for Phillies on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Maton will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Jean Segura (finger) has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The Phillies implied team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ announces retirement

After a 15-year career, former Phillies starting pitcher J.A. Happ has announced that he has retired from Major League Baseball. After stops with the Phillies, Astros, Mariners, Pirates, Yankees, Twins, Cardinals, and two stops with the Blue Jays, Happ has decided to hang up his glove after what can only be described as a solid MLB career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Nick Plummer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Philadelphia Inquirer#The San Francisco Giants
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
673
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy