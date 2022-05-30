ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade held with bigger, better festivities

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyLhq_0fuwzTGU00

The borough of Brooklyn celebrated its Memorial Day parade on Monday with the festivities returning to pre-COVID times.

The parade, which is the oldest in the United States, was forced to scale back because of COVID-19 the last two years.

For this year’s version, the 155th, organizers had first responders and essential workers serve as honorary marshals to honor their hard work throughout the pandemic.

The parade made its way down Third Avenue to John Paul Jones Park and ended with a memorial service, wreath laying and 21-gun salute.

PHOTOS: Your 2022 Memorial Day Photos

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

Flag raised at Bronx Borough Hall to kick off Pride month

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosted her first Pride flag raising ceremony today to kick off Pride month this June. Gibson stood alongside LGBTQ+ leaders and allies who spoke about why it is important to stand together united and celebrate Pride month, especially after time apart during the pandemic. This...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Brooklyn, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paul Jones
W42ST.nyc

Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants

If you were hoping the real estate market would cool off this summer, we have bad news — like the heat index, rents continue to climb in the Big Apple — as confirmed by rental search engine Zumper’s new study, showing Manhattan one-bedrooms skyrocketing to new heights, pushing renters out.  According to the study, median […] The post Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris and Harlem Legend Dapper Dan Presents, Krab Queenz Harlem — The Largest Black Female Owned Seafood Restaurant in New York History

Krab Queenz Seafood and Daiquiris founder and chief executive officer Tonique Clay announces the Franchise’s 8th location with ambassador Dapper Dan and Hello Krab Queenz Harlem. Black serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tonique Clay is soaring in the food industry with the announcement of her history-making Harlem, N.Y. location. Serving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran
newyorkled.com

2022 NYC SummerStage Concert / Performance Events Calendar Schedule

2022 NYC SummerStage Concert / Performance Events Calendar. Below is the listing of SummerStage performances for the Summer of 2022 courtesy of the City Parks Foundation. Be sure to check on the corresponding links to be sure of changes or cancellations as well as whether entry to the event is ticketed or free. Those items listed for SummerStage take place at the Rumsey Playfield along the 72nd Street Traverse within Central Park located closer to the Fifth Avenue entrance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
vnexplorer.net

Building obstacles: A project seeking to bring more than 450 housing units to Harlem hits a roadblock at the City Council

A developer seeking zoning approval to bring to Harlem 915 new housing units, fully half of which would be affordable, just got a big fat no from the City Council — because the project didn’t satisfy the district’s democratic socialist representative, who also happens to support prison and police abolition and spout Putinesque propaganda.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Road Trip Close to Home: Leslie Lohman Museum

Follow the cobblestones to 26 Wooster St. in the SoHo neighborhood of lower Manhattan, and you'll find the Leslie Lohman Museum, a space focused on supporting queer art and artists. Alyssa Nitchun says visitors find a little bit of everything through the museum's over 25,000 works of art. "Paintings, drawings,...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

80K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy