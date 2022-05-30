Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade held with bigger, better festivities

The borough of Brooklyn celebrated its Memorial Day parade on Monday with the festivities returning to pre-COVID times.

The parade, which is the oldest in the United States, was forced to scale back because of COVID-19 the last two years.

For this year’s version, the 155th, organizers had first responders and essential workers serve as honorary marshals to honor their hard work throughout the pandemic.

The parade made its way down Third Avenue to John Paul Jones Park and ended with a memorial service, wreath laying and 21-gun salute.

PHOTOS: Your 2022 Memorial Day Photos