Man arrested after threatening off-duty officer

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after police said he threatened to shoot and kill an off-duty officer. Zachary Prince, 29, has been charged with Retaliation.

According to an affidavit, on May 17, a detective with the Midland Police Department was working in an “off-duty capacity” at Rockin Rodeo Bar when a bar patron told him that a man on the dance floor had a gun hidden under his shirt. The detective found the man and escorted him off the dance floor and into the foyer of the bar to get him away from the crowd.

While trying to disarm the man, some of his friends and co-workers reportedly gathered around. One man, later identified as Prince, reportedly became aggressive with police as they tried to disarm his friend.

The detective then escorted Prince out of the business and Prince reportedly threw his hands up “as if preparing for a fight”. The affidavit stated Prince told the detective to take off his vest and badge so they could fight and told the detective he had “17 hot things for you” as he threatened to shoot him.

When asked to stop and put his hands behind his back, Prince reportedly walked away. Other officers then joined the detective to try and get Prince in handcuffs because Prince reportedly resisted and struggled while officers tried to detain him.

Witnesses at the scene said they heard Prince make the treats toward the officer and thought, by his choice of words, that Prince was threatening to shoot the off-duty detective.

Prince was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $75,000 bond

