ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A dad’s anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NPxkr_0fuwyBjH00

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Javier Cazares raced to his daughter’s school when he heard there was a shooting, leaving his truck running with the door open as he ran into the school yard. In his rush, he didn’t bring his gun.

He spent the next 35 to 45 agonizing minutes scanning the children fleeing Robb Elementary School for his 9-year-old “firecracker,” Jacklyn. All the while, he yearned to run in himself — and grew increasingly agitated , along with other parents, that the police weren’t doing more to stop the teenage gunman who holed up in a classroom, killing kids.

“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs,’” said Cazares, an Army veteran. “We were ready to go to work and rush in.”

Nineteen children and two teachers were ultimately shot dead in the roughly 80 minutes the gunman spent inside the school in Uvalde, Texas, a small, predominantly Latino community that sits among vegetable fields halfway between San Antonio and the U.S.-Mexico border.

This account of the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook is based on law enforcement’s timeline, records and numerous interviews with Uvalde residents in the hours and days after the massacre.

___

Governors diverge on gun control, school security efforts

Salvador Ramos was up early on May 24, sending ominous messages. The man authorities have identified as the gunman turned 18 the week before and promptly bought two AR-15-style rifles along with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

In the pre-dawn hours in his grandparents’ shaded neighborhood just a half-mile from the site he would turn into a killing ground, Ramos wrote “I’m about to” to a woman over Instagram and sent someone a private Facebook message saying he was going to shoot his grandmother.

Within hours, he’d done it.

Sometime after 11 a.m., a neighbor who was in his yard heard a shot and looked up to see Ramos run out the front door of his grandparents’ home to a pickup truck parked along the narrow street. The 18-year-old seemed panicked and struggled to get the Ford out of park, Gilbert Gallegos, 82, said.

Ramos finally drove off, kicking a spray of gravel in the air. Moments later, his grandmother emerged from the single-story home covered in blood.

“This is what he did,” Gallegos recalled her yelling. “He shot me.”

Gallegos’ wife called 911 while he took the wounded woman into their backyard. As they hid and waited for the police, more gunshots rang out.

___

By 11:28 a.m., Ramos had sped to Robb Elementary and crashed the pickup in a drainage ditch, authorities said. At that moment, video shows a teacher entering the school through a door that the teacher had emerged from and propped open a minute earlier.

That door was usually closed, and locked, per security protocol. But it stayed ajar.

Witnesses said Ramos jumped from the passenger side of the truck with a rifle and a backpack full of ammunition. After shooting at two men who emerged from a nearby funeral home, Ramos hopped a chain-link fence and headed toward the school — still shooting — as panicked people nearby called the police.

Authorities initially said Ramos exchanged fire with a school police officer before entering the building, but they later said the officer was not actually on campus and “sped” back upon hearing of the shooter.

But the officer initially headed for the wrong man, confronting someone who turned out to be a teacher — after passing within feet of Ramos, who was crouched behind a vehicle parked outside the school.

___

Where did the Texas elementary school shooter get the guns?

From his hiding place, Ramos went for the propped-open door, slipped through it and into adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at 11:33 a.m., authorities said. He rapidly fired off more than 100 rounds.

In one of those rooms, Miah Cerrillo, 11, covered herself with a friend’s blood to look dead, she told CNN . After the shooter moved into the adjacent room, she could hear screams, more gunfire and music being blared by the gunman.

Two minutes after Ramos entered the school, three police officers followed him through the same door and were quickly joined by four more. Authorities said Ramos exchanged fire from the classroom with the officers in the hallway and two of them suffered “grazing wounds.”

The first police on the scene were outgunned by Ramos’ powerful, high-end rifle, according to a man who watched from a nearby home.

“After he started firing at the cops, the cops stopped shooting,” said Juan Carranza, 24. “You could tell the firepower that he had was more powerful than the cops’ weapons.”

After shots started ringing out, a cafeteria worker who had just finished serving chicken tacos to 75 third-graders said a woman shouted into the lunchroom: “Code black. This is not a drill!”

The employees didn’t know what “code black” meant but closed blinds, locked the doors and escorted students behind a stage, said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid publicity. Some staff then took refuge in the kitchen.

In the nearly half-hour after the first officers followed Ramos inside, as many as 19 piled into the hallway, authorities said.

In the meantime, students and teachers elsewhere in the building were trying to get out, some climbing out of windows with the help of police.

Cazares isn’t sure exactly when he arrived on the scene, but when he did, he saw about five officers helping people escape. He kept a close watch to see if Jacklyn, who he later said loved gymnastics, singing and dancing, was among them.

About 15 to 20 minutes after he got to the school, he said he spotted officers arriving with heavy shields for the first time.

In the chaos, he felt that time was both “going so fast and it was was going so slow.”

But he added: “From what I saw, things could have been a lot different.”

Other parents felt the same. One onlooker recalled a woman yelling at officers, “Go in there! Go in there!”

___

At 12:03, a student called 911 and whispered that she was inside the classroom with the gunman.

Minutes later, the Uvalde school district posted on Facebook that all campuses were going into lockdown but that “the students and staff are safe in the buildings. The buildings are secure.”

The student called 911 again, minutes after her first call, to say there were multiple dead, and then called back soon after that, saying eight or nine students were still alive.

Thirty-four minutes passed from the time of that last call to the moment a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team used a school employee’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman.

An open door had let him in. A locked door kept him in, and law enforcement out.

___

Police didn’t breach the classroom faster because the commander inside the building — the school district’s police chief, Pete Arredondo — believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation, said Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officers from other agencies urged the school police chief to let them move in because children were in danger, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been authorized to discuss the investigation publicly. McCraw said gunfire was “sporadic” for much of the time that officers waited in the hallway and that investigators do not know if children died during that time.

“It was the wrong decision,” McCraw said.

Arredondo could not be reached for comment. No one answered the door at his home Friday, and he did not reply to a phone message left at the district’s police headquarters.

___

The loss of so many young lives and the admission of errors by police have cast doubt, even for some Second Amendment-supporters in the Texas community, on a refrain the state’s Republican leaders have used after this and other mass shootings: “What stops armed bad guys is armed good guys.”

Cazares, a gun owner and supporter of the Second Amendment, said he shies away from politics — but added that he thinks there should be stricter gun laws, including better background checks. He called selling the type of gun the assailant used to an 18-year-old “kind of ridiculous.”

___

Cazares left school before officers killed Ramos at 12:50 p.m. He rushed to the hospital because his niece said she’d seen Jacklyn in an ambulance.

The entire family soon gathered there, pressing hospital staff for information for nearly three hours. Finally, a pastor, police officer and a doctor met with them.

“My wife asked the question, ‘Is she alive or is she passed?’” Cazares said. “They were like, ‘No, she’s gone.’”

When he was finally able to see his daughter’s body, Cazares vowed that her death would not be in vain.

Later, he fought back tears as he pondered his daughter’s last moments.

“She could be feisty,” he said. “It kind of comforts our hearts that she would be one of the ones that was brave and tried to help as much as she could.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
vigourtimes.com

Devastating Details of Slain Teacher’s Final Phone Call Revealed

– — Eva Mireles’ husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a school district police officer—and in the final minutes of his wife’s life, Ruiz was on the phone with her as he stood outside her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barred from entering. “She’s in the classroom and he’s outside. It’s terrifying,” Uvalde County judge Bill Mitchell said Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies who were on the scene of the mass shooting briefed him. “He’s outside hearing his wife: ‘I’m dying,'” Mitchell continued, though he clarified that he didn’t know exactly what Mireles told her husband, theNew York Times reports. He said the call did appear to take place after the shooter was already attacking.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Uvalde mayor says he was in room with negotiator trying to talk to shooter

UVALDE, Texas — During a new interview with CNN, the mayor of Uvalde revealed he was in the room with the negotiator trying to get the gunman on the phone. Like the rest of Uvalde, Mayor Don McLaughlin has been living in a nightmare for the last week and a half. He says, within 15 minutes of learning of the mass shooting, he was at the scene in the same room as the negotiator.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Guns#School Security#Violent Crime#Ap#Robb Elementary School#Latino#Ar
bosquecountytoday.com

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
TODAY.com

Exclusive: First responder recounts rushing into Robb Elementary

In an emotional interview, border patrol agent Jacob Albarado recounts rushing into Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, while off duty to get to his wife and daughter who were inside the building. “I got there as fast as I could. I was trying to get toward my wife’s room and my daughter’s room,” Albarado says.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

A week ago, today, A gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas leaving the community shattered. Four of the 21 funerals that will be spread over the next two weeks, took place today where many gathered to celebrate the lives lost.May 31, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Funeral Planned in San Angelo for Uvalde School Shooting Victim

SAN ANGELO, TX – A former San Angelo resident was among those killed in the devastating mass shooting in Uvalde last week. According to the obituary, published by Gutierrez Funeral Home on May 29, Uzlyah Sergio Garcia, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, formerly of San Angelo, Texas passed away on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Garcia was among the 19 children that was murdered in the Robb Elementary Shooting last Wednesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy