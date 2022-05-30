ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Butler adds Richmond assistant Maurice Joseph to men's basketball coaching staff

By David Woods, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- Richmond assistant Maurice Joseph, a former George Washington head coach, will become Butler’s third full-time basketball assistant, sources told IndyStar.

Joseph, 36, replaces David Ragland, who last week became head coach at Evansville. Ragland had been retained by coach Thad Matta from LaVall Jordan’s staff.

Joseph, a Montreal native, became one of four Canadian-born head coaches in NCAA Division I history. The others were James Naismith, credited with inventing the game of basketball, plus Pete Newell and Paul Weir.

Three George Washington players — Paul Jorgensen, Kethan Savage, Jair Bolden — were on teams under Joseph before transferring to Butler.

Joseph began on GW’s staff in 2011 and eventually became head coach, compiling a record of 44-57 from 2016-19. He was promoted to interim head coach in September 2016 after his former Vermont coach, Mike Lonergan, was fired amid allegations of player abuse.

In his first season, when George Washington went 20-15, Joseph was 31 and the youngest head coach in a top-10 conference.

Coincidentally, in Joseph’s one season at Richmond, he coached Grant Golden, brother of former Butler forward Bryce Golden. The Spiders (24-13) won the Atlantic 10 tournament and beat Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

After George Washington, he has been an assistant for one year each at Fairleigh Dickinson, George Mason and Richmond.

Joseph was Canada’s national player of the year in 2005. He played on two NCAA tournament teams for Michigan State before transferring to Vermont. As a senior in 2010, he averaged 13.9 points a game and helped Vermont to an America East championship and NCAA tourney berth.

He went on to play for the national team of his parents, Trinidad and Tobago, and played pro basketball in Israel.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

