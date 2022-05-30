ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Describes Growing Up With Famous Parents

By Emily Morgan
While some people may think being a celebrity’s child is fun, there’s no doubt it has its ups and downs sometimes. One person who knows about this is Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha.

As the daughter of the former “Full House” star, Natasha knows about being in the spotlight, thanks to her mom. The social media influencer recently opened up about what it’s like to have a famous parent.

Natasha grew up in her own full house that included her mom, also known as her character, DJ Tanner, and her hockey player dad, Valeri Bure. Although she never went without, it wasn’t always easy. During an interview, she cleared the air about growing up surrounded by celebrities.

“The misconception is that everything is handed to you, or that you don’t have to work for what you get,” she told People. “I personally feel like I have been experiencing that from when I was super little. Whether it would be if I would get casted in a school play or something, I had people and friends that would say, ‘Oh, it’s just because her mom got her the role.”

While feeling judged as a kid is challenging enough, having everyone pre-judge because of your parents must’ve been even harder.

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter on making her own path: ‘I have a completely separate life from my parents’

Some may be quick to think that she only got acting roles due to her mom being a well-known actress. Yet that just isn’t true, according to Natasha.

“My parents are so far removed from my life,” she says of her famous folks. “They wish that they were more involved, which is actually something we joke about all the time. I would say that I work for everything that I get, and I’m hustling on my own, and I have a completely separate life from my parents, or from anyone, really.”

Despite the hiccups, her mom has been nothing short of supportive of her daughter’s career moves. She was super supportive during her time on the popular singing competition, “The Voice.”

Additionally, Natasha has been working to create her own path on the small screen. She’s starred in TV movies like the Lifetime movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff. She’s also followed in her mom’s footsteps by starring in some Hallmark movies. She even played a younger version of her mom’s character in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries films.

Her mom recently transitioned from Hallmark to GAC to develop, produce, and star in some new projects. So will we see Natasha appear in the network too? Time will only tell, but for now, Natasha is carving out her own career and making a name for herself beyond a celebrity’s kid.

